Ronaldinho Officially Presented By Italian Third-Division Club Ravenna

Thursday was "Ronaldinho Day" in Ravenna. The Brazilian legend, 46 years old, two-time FIFA World Player of the Year, 2002 World Cup champion, Ballon d'Or winner, the man who made defenders look foolish for 15 years, arrived at Forlì Airport from Milan with his trademark shaka gesture, was officially presented to the media and then walked onstage in front of approximately 6,000 fans waving flags and holding flares on the beach as The Script's Hall of Fame played over the speakers.

The signing was announced in June at a Miami presentation. Ravenna is a Serie C club, Italy's third tier, acquired in 2024 by businessman Ignazio Cipriani of the Cipriani restaurant brand as part of an international expansion strategy.

The move is primarily commercial in nature. But Ravenna has confirmed Ronaldinho is expected to play at least one official match this season.

Club president Cipriani says his dream is for Ronaldinho to score a final career goal in Ravenna colors.

"I've come here because of the friendship we have," Ronaldinho said. "If that happens, even better, no? Let's wait and see how the team does. I'm here to help."

He will not play in Ravenna's first Serie C match Monday at Reggio Emilia. His debut date is not set. He last played professionally for Fluminense in 2015.

He is 46 years old, smiling as wide as ever, and a third-division Italian club has 6,000 people on a beach celebrating him like it's the Maracanã.