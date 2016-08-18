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POETRY: “Recently Single” BY Ruby Anderson

·
Frank Parlato

BY RUBY ANDERSON


When did we bring back the pompadour?


These men

are all growing from the roots

Leaning over bar counters and flexing through cotton sausage casing


You’d choose Dirtwolf or Fat Head’s

Until everything was malt and yeast and hops

And you were tasting Burt’s Bees


Should I have rehearsed Kendrick and J. Cole?

How much does swinging pencil-skirted hips and mouthing rhythmic social justice manifestos

Increase your sex appeal?