POETRY: “Recently Single” BY Ruby Anderson

BY RUBY ANDERSON





When did we bring back the pompadour?





These men

are all growing from the roots

Leaning over bar counters and flexing through cotton sausage casing





You’d choose Dirtwolf or Fat Head’s

Until everything was malt and yeast and hops

And you were tasting Burt’s Bees





Should I have rehearsed Kendrick and J. Cole?

How much does swinging pencil-skirted hips and mouthing rhythmic social justice manifestos

Increase your sex appeal?