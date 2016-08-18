POETRY: “Recently Single” BY Ruby Anderson
BY RUBY ANDERSON
When did we bring back the pompadour?
These men
are all growing from the roots
Leaning over bar counters and flexing through cotton sausage casing
You’d choose Dirtwolf or Fat Head’s
Until everything was malt and yeast and hops
And you were tasting Burt’s Bees
Should I have rehearsed Kendrick and J. Cole?
How much does swinging pencil-skirted hips and mouthing rhythmic social justice manifestos
Increase your sex appeal?
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