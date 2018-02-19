SAT FEB 24 – AN EVENING WITH ANDREW BIRD at UB Center for the Arts

Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, champion whistler, and songwriter Andrew Bird will be bringing his idiosyncratic blend of music to Buffalo this week. Bird is a notoriously entertaining performer and the CFA is a great stage, so this should be good.

Bird started violin at the age of four and soaked up a classical repertoire completely by ear. Later, as a teen Bird got into a variety of styles including early jazz, country, blues, and folk music, synthesizing them into his unique brand of pop.

Bird has released 13 albums and headlined concerts at Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House, and festivals worldwide. Mojo Magazine declared him “simply incredible live. Additionally, Bird hosts an ongoing Facebook Live series of performances called “Live From The Great Room,” where he performs and converses with friends and collaborators in a candid, intimate setting.









Tickets are $49, $39, Students $29 and go on sale Friday, November 3 (online at 10AM, box office at Noon)

Tickets: Center for the Arts Box Office (Tue-Fri, 12-6) and www.ticketfly.com. To charge tickets call (877)987-6487. For more information call (716)645-2787 or visitwww.ubcfa.org or www.andrewbird.net.