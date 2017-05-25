Sat May 27th – BELL BIV DEVOE
Seneca Niagara Sat May 27th 8pm Tickets start at $45
Edition and formed Bell Biv Devoe in the early 90’s. They know how to put on ashow capitalizing on their material along with the classic R&B stylings of New Edition. Guy is a Hip-hop, R&B and soul band who created the new jack swing style of the late 80’s and early 90’s. En Vogue is a female trio R&B/Pop group who has sold over 20 million records and is best known for their hit, “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It.” SWV (Sisters With Voices) is a female Grammy Award-nominated vocal trio from New formed in 1990. Four for the price of one. Wow!
Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe were originally members of New
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