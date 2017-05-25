Sat May 27th – SONGWRITER’S COUNTRY EDITION

Fallsview Casino Sat May 27th 8:30pm $40

With a string of chart-topping hits, multi award-winning songwriters Bob DiPiero, Rodney Clawson and Nicolle Galyon share their creative journey behind their lyrics that have inspired legendary performances for Country Music’s biggest musical icons including Tim McGraw, The Band Perry, Reba, Blake Shelton, The Oakridge, Keith Urban, Faith Hill and many more. It is refreshing to hear the original composer’s takes on all those famous hits. Check it out.