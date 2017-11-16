SAT NOV 25 – BOBAFLEX at Evening Star Concert Hall

West Virginia’s hard rockers Bobaflex will be playing songs from their last three albums and highlighting material from their new album Eloquent Demons. In addition to their songs, the new album also features a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Hey You,” (video below), which is approaching 2 million views on YouTube. This is relentless tour band literally live on their tour bus and take showers at 24 Hour Fitness. That’s fine because playing music is the only thing they want to do. They have a super energetic live show of what I guess we could call Appalachian hardcore. You should leave this show knowing for sure that rock’s not dead.

An interesting tidbit about Bobaflex is that the band’s founding brothers Shaun and Martin McCoy are descendants of the famous McCoy-Hatfield feud that raged for 30 years in the 1800s.

Also on the bill are opening acts Jacob Cade, Despyre, Skinbound, Eyes of the Blind, Seven Faces, & Gods Creatures.

6:00 PM // $15 Presale // $20 Day Of Show // Ages 18+

Tickets: http://www.purplepass.com/Bobaflex112517











