YMCA Turkey Trot has Sold Out!

The 122nd Annual YMCA Turkey Trot has officially reached capacity and is sold out. On Thanksgiving morning, 14,000 runners and walkers will gather at 9:00 am in front of the Delaware YMCA (2564 Delaware Avenue) to complete the 8K race down Delaware Avenue. Immediately following the Turkey Trot, participants celebrate at the annual post-race party and awards ceremony at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. There is also a family-friendly, alcohol-free party at Statler City.

If you’re not running but want to be involved you can still sign up to be a race day volunteer at YMCATurkeyTrot.org.

Registrants may pick up their race packets at the Independent Health Family Branch YMCA (150 Tech Drive, Amherst near ECC North Campus) from Monday, November 20th through Wednesday, November 22nd from 10:00 am–7:00 pm, and take part in the annual Runners Expo sponsored by Runner’s Roost.

For more information, please contact Geoffrey Falkner, YMCA Buffalo Niagara Communications Director (716-276-5983 / gfalkner@ymcabn.org).



