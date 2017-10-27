SAT OCT 28 – Buffalo Rising presents the Witches Ball @ Statler City

Buffalo’s Annual Halloween Masquerade





The Annual Halloween Masquerade hosted by Buffalo Rising is back @ Statler City on Saturday, October 28, 2017. The Witches Ball is a high-fashion horror event featuring dozens of local artists, musicians, and performers.

A limited number of pre-sale tickets are currently available until September 20th, so snag your tickets quick! This year we are also offering a VIP ticket that includes four hours of open bar and hors d’oeuvres, as well as access to exclusive acts and performances. Line-up, artists, and performances to be announced. Click here for a gallery of last year’s event.

For more information, visit witchesballbuffalo.com

Like and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @WitchesBallBuffalo

Gotta Love Buffalo Witches

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

This event is for ages 21 & up. Must have a valid form of ID to enter.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

We encourage ride sharing. Click here for parking and directions.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

e-mail witchesballbuffalo@gmail.com with any inquiries.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

Yes. You will need to show your ticket and a valid form of ID to enter the event.