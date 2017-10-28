TUE OCT 31 – BLACK TIGER SEX MACHINE: Terror Tour at TOWN BALLROOM

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Fans call seeing a BTSM show going to church. Clearly a sci-fi church with a booming beat and advances lasers, including lasers on the signature DMX controlled tiger helmets which are worn by the electronic trio of Marc Chagnon, Julien Maranda and Patrick Barry. Be prepared for a nosebleed from the thump of the bass. Self-described as a “post-apocalyptic rage revolution” BTSM doesn’t do a traditional DJ thing. They incorporate a lot of live MIDI keyboard/synths, live drums, and loops and samples made on the fly during the show. Marc Chagnon told EDMIdentity.com about the live playing aspect, “it makes more sense and it’s much more entertaining. It expands the possibilities ten-fold if not more. I think DJ sets will always stay around because they’re really efficient, there’s a lot of DJ elements in what we do, and we love to DJ also. I think as EDM grows and more people try to experiment, the live is only going to grow.



