Senator Rob Ortt On Passage of Niagara County Big Game Rifle Hunting Bill

New York State Senator Rob Ortt.

This week, Senate Bill S.8382 passed with a vote of 57-2, which allows for rifle hunting of big game in Niagara County. Currently, Niagara County is one of five counties in the entire state which does not allow rifle hunting. By amending existing Environmental Conservation Law, at no cost to taxpayers, licensed hunters in the county will be able to hunt big game between November 15th and December 7th using a rifle.

“Big game hunting is enjoyed by many sportsmen throughout New York State. Unfortunately, Niagara County remains one of the few areas that does not allow it, forcing local hunters to travel to other parts of the state in order to partake,” said Senator Ortt.“I’m proud to have worked with my colleagues in the Niagara County Legislature and State Assembly to pass this important bill that will not only boost hunting permits, but help control the deer and bear population here in Western New York.”

“Despite being a fairly rural county, Niagara County is currently excluded from the list of counties that are allowed to use rifles for big game hunting,” said Assemblyman Mike Norris. “Being the Assembly representative of the eastern Niagara towns, it was particularly important to me that this loophole be closed. I am pleased to have worked with Senator Ortt on ths important matter and to move this home rule bill through the State Legislature, as requested by Niagara County, to allow our local hunters and sportspersons the opportunity to partake in this activity.“.

“This is great news for Niagara County hunters, and we thank Senator Ortt for his leadership in getting this passed in Albany,” said Niagara County Legislator Shawn Foti. “The Niagara County Gun Owners’ Rights Advisory Panel, after working with our hunters and conservation clubs, strongly endorsed this legislation so we can further enhance the hunting experience and stay consistent with surrounding counties that already allow this.”

Under the bill, rifle hunting will not be permitted within the cities of Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda.

The bill will be sent to the Assembly.