Sergio Garcia Broke His Driver At Augusta And The Masters Hit Him With A Historic Warning

Sergio Garcia is 46 years old, has not been a factor at Augusta National since winning the Masters nine years ago, shot 8 over par in the 2026 tournament.

On Sunday morning two holes into the final round he took two violent swings at the second tee box, damaged it, walked to a cooler nearby, slammed his driver into it hard enough to snap the head off the shaft, and finished the day without a driver for the second straight major championship.

He was then formally issued a code-of-conduct warning, the first in Masters history, by Geoff Yang, the chairman of the competition committee, who met Garcia on the fourth tee after word of what happened had spread across Augusta National.

Garcia, when asked afterward what Yang said to him, replied, “I’m not going to tell you.”

Later on the second hole, in what the crowd clearly found both absurd and charming, Garcia picked up Jon Rahm’s staff bag and started carrying it down the fairway while Rahm’s caddie was raking a bunker.

Rahm took the bag back and carried it himself until his caddie caught up. The gallery applauded. Garcia explained that his own caddie was dealing with both bags and he was simply helping.

It was the most Garcia sequence of events imaginable, violence, absurdity, and warmth inside of three minutes on the same hole.

What Happened To Garcia?

Garcia bogeyed the first hole to open his round. A bad start on a day that was already ceremonial given his position well down the leaderboard. He then drove his tee shot on the par-5 second into the fairway bunker.

The ball was still in the air when Garcia started swinging. He slammed his driver into the teeing ground twice, the first swing knocked over his tee, the second took a chunk of turf out of the teeing area.

He damaged the tee box of Augusta National Golf Club, one of the most precisely maintained pieces of land in the game. Ground crews were out there repairing it within 30 minutes.

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Garcia then walked to the back of the tee box, drew back his driver, and swung it into the cooler sitting there.

The head snapped off the shaft. He reached over and pulled it completely free.

Under the Rules of Golf, a club damaged through abuse cannot be replaced. Garcia played the remaining 16 holes of the 2026 Masters without a driver.

He has now done this at back-to-back majors. At the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush, Garcia broke his driver in virtually identical fashion on the second hole during the final round.

Same hole number, same pattern, same outcome. He played the last 16 holes without a driver at Portrush and shot a 3-under 68. Augusta was less forgiving. He shot a 75.

The Warning And Why It Is Significant

The code-of-conduct warning issued to Garcia is not just a one-off Masters moment.

It is the first deployment of a newly developed PGA Tour code-of-conduct policy at a major championship, and Garcia became its inaugural case.

According to an anonymous source cited by the Associated Press, the structure works as follows.

The first offense earns a warning, which is what Garcia received. The second violation at the same event results in a two-shot penalty. The third leads to disqualification.

The Masters is the first major to implement the policy. The PGA Championship also plans to use it, and likely the other two majors will follow.

This matters beyond Garcia himself. Robert MacIntyre made headlines during the first round of this same Masters when he flipped his middle finger on camera after hitting into the water at No. 15.

That reportedly earned him a talking to after his round. Damage to Augusta National’s turf was considered a more serious violation, which is why Garcia received a formal on-course warning while play was still ongoing.

These are the early enforcement moments of a policy that could significantly change how professional golfers express frustration at majors going forward.

Garcia’s History Of Meltdowns

The 2026 Masters meltdown is not surprising in context. Garcia has a documented career-long record of behavioral incidents that runs parallel to, and sometimes overshadows, his legitimate greatness as a golfer.

The most serious came in 2019 at the Saudi International, where Garcia was disqualified for “serious misconduct” after deliberately damaging multiple greens in frustration, the day after a meltdown in a bunker.

It remains the most severe disciplinary consequence of his career.

Before he left for LIV Golf in 2022, Garcia was involved in a confrontation with a rules official at a PGA Tour event just weeks before signing his LIV contract.

In 2001 at the World Match Play, he kicked off his shoe after slipping during a tee shot, and the shoe nearly struck an official.

He also once spit into a cup during a World Golf Championship at Doral after three-putting.

The pattern is not a series of isolated incidents. It is a temperament that has expressed itself in competition throughout a career that now spans more than two decades at the highest level.

Who Is Diego Garcia?

Garcia won the 2017 Masters on his 74th major championship appearance, which was at the time the most appearances without a major win in the history of the game.

The relief and emotion of that victory at Augusta were genuine and visible. He had waited a long time for a moment he genuinely feared would never come.

Since that win, the Masters has been unkind to him. He has missed the cut six times in seven appearances since 2017, with a tied 23rd in 2022 as the only exception.

On Sunday he finished 52nd of 54 players who made the cut, at 8 over par total after rounds of 72, 75, 74, and 75.

On Wednesday before the tournament Garcia was asked which holes at Augusta require the most mental preparation. “Yeah, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18,” he said. “This course tests you every single hole. When it’s windy the wind switches and it’s really, really tricky. It’s testing you every single hole.”

The second hole tested him Sunday. He described his frustration afterward as a season-long accumulation rather than a single-moment explosion.

“I’ve been frustrated through the year,” he said. “Yeah, just obviously not super proud of it, but sometimes it happens.”

When asked why he has played poorly at the Masters since winning, he said, “Bad golf.”

When asked if anything specific explained the bad golf, “Bad shots.”

That is where Garcia is right now. A former champion who knows exactly what he is capable of, cannot access it at the place where he once did it best, and occasionally, at back-to-back major championships now, takes it out on whatever is within reach.