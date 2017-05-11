Shannon McNally. 189 Public House in East Aurora Sun, May 14, 8pm – $15





Shannon McNally’s bewitching voice is like a warm fog that wraps itself around you and whispers beautiful poetry in your ear. Considering this lovely singer/songwriter is a girl from Long Island who launched her musical career busking on the streets of Paris, it’s difficult to understand how she came to have such a pure, authentic Americana folk-roots sound when she’s playing that genre. She sounds more like she’s from a shack in the woods off Arkabutla Lake, Mississippi, (the escaped convicts destination in Oh, Brother Where Art Thou?) than Long Island.

Actually, she does live in small town Holly Springs, Mississippi now, home of Two Lane America’s choice for Best Burger Joint (Phillips Grocery), 13 Confederate Generals and soulful bluesman Junior Kimbrough. She also spent years in New Orleans working with Louisiana musicians like American treasure Dr. John. I don’t believe anyone can walk away from Dr. John without picking up some of his laissez les bon temps rouler joy.

McNally has over a dozen albums and the music drifts across a healthy range of styles from the bluesy “Down and Dirty” on her Jukebox Sparrows album, to the The Band style syncopation found in “Street People” on Small Town Talk to beautiful country ballads like “Pale Moon” on Geronimo. The girl can sing, play guitar, write songs and she teaches yoga. What more could you ask for?

Her current tour is to promote her upcoming album Black Irish, which will be released on June 9th–a Blues-Americana album that “will make you dance, break your heart, and save your soul.” (pre-order available on iTunes).

This is show not to be missed if you long for pure heartfelt music without the laser lights, glittery clothing and stacks of ear splitting Marshal amps.