Buffalo Zoo Unleashes New Show: Canine Champions for Conservation





Get ready for an unforgettable experience that will entertain, educate, and inspire! The Buffalo Zoo is thrilled to announce the debut of its all-new show, Canine Champions for Conservation performed by Stunt Dog Productions. Running now through Labor Day, this exciting program will showcase the remarkable talents of rescue dogs while highlighting the important role they play in wildlife conservation.

Canine Champions for Conservation is a fun-filled, interactive show included with Zoo

admission. Each show is a visual delight, meticulously choreographed to music and

professionally presented. The show will feature:

• A Remarkable Lineup of Rescue Dogs: Witness the incredible abilities of these canine companions as they perform awe-inspiring stunts, agility courses, and impressive routines that showcase their athleticism and charm.

• Education Through Entertainment: Learn how dogs are playing a vital role in conservation efforts around the world, from protecting endangered species to detecting illegal wildlife trafficking, and even helping wildlife right here in New York.

• Meet and Greet Opportunities: After the show, get up close and personal with these furry heroes! Guests can interact with the dogs and their trainers, and even learn more about responsible pet ownership and adoption. This connection provides a memorable experience and fosters a deeper appreciation for the bond between people and animals.

“We are excited to introduce Canine Champions for Conservation to the Buffalo community,” says Lisa Smith, President and CEO at the Buffalo Zoo. “This show is a perfect blend of entertainment and education, allowing us to celebrate the amazing bond between humans and dogs while inspiring action to protect our planet’s wildlife.”

Canine Champions for Conservation is included with Zoo admission and is scheduled to perform at the Buffalo Zoo’s new center stage area. Showtimes are Wednesday – Monday 11:00 am, 1:00pm, and 3:00 pm. There are no shows on Tuesdays. For more information and to plan your visit, please visit the Buffalo Zoo’s website at buffalozoo.org. The Buffalo Zoo is currently open 7 days a week from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

For the well-being of the animals, please note that pets are not allowed inside the Zoo. Rest assured, the trainers and trained dogs in the Canine Champions for Conservation show have been approved by Buffalo Zoo’s diligent animal care, health, and welfare teams. These teams ensure that all protocols are followed, guaranteeing the health and safety of the animals and the audience.