Snowpack levels in the Sierra Nevada at 185% of average

Snow covers the Sierra Nevada mountains and the shoreline of Lake Tahoe on Jan. 30, 2017.

Measurements taken in the Sierra Nevada show the range’s snowpack at historically high levels. The average snowpack across the range was at 185% for March 1, the Department of Water Resources said. The Sierra Nevada provides about a third of California’s water when it melts in the spring and summer. It’s the biggest snowpack in 22 years and another sign that doomsday has not arrived for California, at least.



