LeBron James Signs With The Philadelphia 76ers On A Two-Year $8 Million Deal

LeBron James is a Philadelphia 76er. The 41-year-old four-time champion announced Friday on X that he is signing with the 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal, taking a pay cut of roughly $44 million from his $52.6 million Lakers salary to chase what he called his last championship push. He joins a Philadelphia roster that already has Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and Anfernee Simons.

"This is my last decision," James wrote. "I'm not going for money. I'm not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team."

He thought he was done after the Lakers season ended. He spent weeks genuinely unsure, "I still truly love this game, and I have more to give," he concluded.

Philadelphia beat out Cleveland, Miami, Golden State and Minnesota. A source close to LeBron told ESPN his choice hinged entirely on which team gave him the best shot at a title. He decided it was Philly.

The 76ers moved immediately from 20-1 to +900 to win the NBA Finals on DraftKings. Bronny James stays with the Lakers, Rich Paul confirmed the two are not a package deal. The Eastern Conference just changed.