The object of the newly renamed Lyric Song for Every Day of the Year Project is to come up with songs that mention, or refer to, every single one of the 366 days of the (leap) year. The aim is nothing more than simply coming up with a really cool, really long list of song titles.

Use the Comment button to submit song titles and, if the date isn’t in the title, the lyric containing date. If a submitted song title meets the project rules (below) it will be added to the list. Unless you request otherwise,canada goose fcanadagooseonline I will include your sign in name so you get credit for your submission.

This being the Internet, there are bound to be unforeseen issues that arise. So the following rules may be edited, added to or otherwise adjusted as deemed necessary,

Acceptable dates can appear as part of the song title or in the lyrics. The Kiest Historical Reference Allowance: Songs are also acceptable if the lyrics refer to an event that occurred on a specific day. Example: Candle in the Wind, which refers to the death of Marilyn Monroe on Aug. 5, 1962.

The See You in September Exclusion: Song titles and lyrics that mention non specific dates are not allowed. The Holiday Addendum to the See You in September Exclusion: Song titles and lyrics that mention American holidays work only if the holiday always falls on the same date: Fourth of July, Yes; Memorial Day, No.

The Jessica E. Si Se Puede Exclusion: Only English language songs are allowed. Exceptions will be made for songs that use small samples of non English languages.

A song qualifies for inclusion only if it is available for sale on iTunes. The Beatles Exception: Songs by select, well known groups that have yet to allow their works to be sold on digitally may be included at the sole discretion of the judges.

Please include the singer or group that performed the song, preferably the one that had the greatest commercial success with said song.

The Arias Novelty Song Disalllowance: Novelty songs that somehow can reference every single day of the year (The Happy Birthday Song, The Twelve Days of Christmas) are proactively disallowed.

The Squatterjohn Multiplicity of Dates Addendum. When acceptable songs mention more than one date, the first date mentioned will be the one used unless that date has already been used, then the next, in order will be used.

The Juneteenth Exclusion. Band names that include or refer to a day of the year do not qualify.

I dunno whether we’ll get all 366 dates filled in, but let’s give it a go.

5 Biological Didn’t Bother, Shaquille O’Neal “January 5th Phil made a promise (what’s that)/He joined the army we moved to Fort Mamth” (Derek D)

6 January 6, The Gourds (Jim Beal)

8 Eighth of January (Battle of New Orleans)

9 9th of January, Ill Mo Boys (Shane)

10 The Darkest Hour, Arlo Guthrie It’s the tenth of January/And I still ain’t had no sleep/She comes waItzing in the nighttime/Made of wings (Scott)

12 Everybody Hurts, Helping Haiti Fundraiser for Haitian earthquake relief (Ray Fuller)

14 I Run This, Slick Rick “Picture I, where Spice Girls chick arrived/England, January 14th, six five/While you scream out brannyville/You old ass rapper! you got it, but can he still”(Derek D)

15 January 15 Chicago Underground Duo (John C)

16 Ma Baker, Boney M (Cheryl Mercer)

17 Drunk Chicken/America, U2 “America/America, I’ve given you all and now I’m nothing/America, two dollars and twenty seven cents January 17, 1956” (Derek D)

19 John Hardy, Leadbelly Tells of the hanging of John Hardy, a railroad worker found guilty of murdering a man in a craps game, in 1894 (Goggins)

20 Huddie Ledbetter Was a Helluva Man, Pete Seeger Refers to Leadbelly’s birth in 1888. Also refers to his death on Dec. 6, 1949 (Jim Beal)

21 11:35, Aesop Rock “At exactly 11:35 PM on January 21st/I fell asleep sound/At exactly 11:35 PM on January 21st some s4! went down” (Derek D.)

22 The Lady’s Got Potential. Madonna “It was January 22, 1944/A night to remember/yeah that’s for sure/For that’s the night that Peron first met Eva/For that’s the night that Peron first met Eva.” (Derek D.)

19 Help Me Make It Through This Funky Day, Greg Brown “It look like February 19th and November 8th/They had an ugly little baby and they’re gonna call it Today” (Peter Shirley)

20 February 20, Steven Curtis Chapman “February 20th 2008/On the floor with her mom/Puttin’ her shoes on/Getting ready for another day” (Steven Gordon)

21 Love Me, I’m A Liberal, Phil Ochs Refers to the assassination of Malcolm X I cried when they shot Medgar Evers/Tears ran down my spine/I cried when they shot Mr. Kennedy/As though I’d lost a father of mine/But Malcolm X got what was coming/He got what he asked for this time (Goggins)