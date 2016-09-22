Seneca Niagara Casino Fri Sept 23rd 8pm

Tickets start at $65





The Spin Doctors, (who once played an Artvoice Street Fest) are part of the crew of bands like Phish, Blues Traveler, Widespread Panic and others that came out of the Wetlands club in NYC. They’re best known for their early 1990’s hits “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong.” Their live shows are long and jammy, often sharing the stage with fellow Jam bands from the Wetlands days. Lead singer Chris Barron has a soulful voice performing his own songs and covers all while mixing funk, rock, jazz, pop and his unique thing into one dramatic rock and roll performance. The lyrics of their song “If the River Was Whiskey” pretty well sums up their style. “If the river was whiskey, you’d have no trouble drowning me.” Old rockers never die!