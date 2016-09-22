Jason Aldean





Darien Lake Center Thurs Sept 22nd 7pm

Tickets start at $43





Jason Aldean brings his signature cowboy hat and his country rockin’ style to Darien Lake to the delight of his country fans. Looking more like a truck driver than a musician, Aldean’s deep voice and emotional lyrics are a welcome change from radio’s country pop music.





His new album, “They Don’t Know”, topped the Billboard 200 making it the first number one country album in 2016, his third #1 album in a row. In April of this year at the Academy of Country Music Awards show, Aldean was awarded Entertainer of the Year.