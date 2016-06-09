Super Wrestling Event For Charity

BY TONY FARINA

“Big Time” Bill Collier, along with several other big name wrestlers, will appear at Dennis DiPaolo’s big time fund raising event.

Dennis DiPaolo, the restaurateur who has made quite a name for himself for carrying on the Old World Italian restaurant in Blasdell started by his late father, Hall of Fame wrestler Ilio DiPaolo, has announced a wrestling extravaganza for July 23 at Buffalo RiverWorks, all in the name of charity, a familiar cause for the DiPaolo family.

This year’s big wrestling show is a follow up to the Wrestling Legends of the Aud, a Tribute to Ilio DiPaolo, that was held 20 years ago, the final event to ever take place in the Aud. The upcoming event will again honor the great champion Ilio DiPaolo and will be held on the 20th anniversary of the night at the Aud that featured numerous wrestling legends, names familiar to us older fans like Bruno Sammartino, Dick Beyer, Tony Parisi, and Dominic DeNucci.

This year’s event will feature North American Heavyweight Champion “Big Time” Bill Collier, Shane “The Franchise” Douglas, and many, many more with special appearances by former WCW kingpin Eric Bischoff, the Nasty Boys, the Aponte Twins, Team Canada, and Tim Horner Jr.

The event 20 years ago attracted a crowd of 15,000 and raised over $100,000 for Children’s Hospital and the Ilio DiPaolo Scholarship Fund. This year’s proceeds will again benefit Children’s Hospital and the Scholarship Fund established in the name of the true champion, Ilio DiPaolo.

Tickets are $40, $25, and $20 and will be available at buffaloriverworks.com beginning next Wednesday, June 15.