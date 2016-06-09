Buffalo Bikes

BY W. DALTON WEIR

Hit the road Jack because the Buffalo biking community will be right there with you. In the last few years, biking has become one of the most functional ways to travel around the city. There is a glow around Buffalo as it undergoes its revitalization, and seemingly, people want to get out there and experience it! Whether it be riding down the skyway a few thousand people at a time, peddling along with some friends at SlowRoll Buffalo, or hitting the backstreets with the underground biking community, Buffalo is moving away from the motor.

BIKING EVENTS

SlowRoll Buffalo

slowrollbuffalo.org | slowrollbuffalo@gmail.com

Mondays 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Join the local biking community for an easy-paced ride through some of the most classic neighborhoods in Buffalo. Become part of the community that is a few thousand riders strong. Just remember to stay on the right of the yellow lines! Check website for weekly locations.

GoBike Buffalo



716-218-7161 | info@gobikebuffalo.org

gobikebuffalo.wildapricot.org

facebook.com/GObikeBuffalo

98 Colvin Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216

Enjoy various workshops and rides that will expose you to the greater world of cycling in and around the city. Events are held throughout the summer and are available to all on the website and Facebook page. Check online for times and locations.

Buffalo Bicycling Club

buffalobicycling.com | thom2544@gmail.com

Get involved with the local bicycling club for events, races, and training. Details can be found on their website.