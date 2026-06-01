Taylor Morrison Is Being Acquired By Berkshire Hathaway For $8.5 Billion

Berkshire Hathaway agreed Sunday to acquire Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, America's sixth-largest homebuilder, in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $8.5 billion, marking one of the first major strategic acquisitions under Greg Abel, who succeeded Warren Buffett as Berkshire's chief executive officer on January 1, 2026.

The company will pay $72.50 per share for Taylor Morrison, a 24 percent premium over the homebuilder's closing price of $58.50 on May 29. The total equity value of the transaction is approximately $6.8 billion.

Including Taylor Morrison's existing debt, the enterprise value reaches $8.5 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Warren Buffett, who remains Berkshire's chairman after stepping back from the CEO role, had a reaction that said everything about how he views his successor's performance. He told CNBC's Becky Quick directly:

"Greg did that faster than I could done it, smoother than I could have done it, and I never talked to the CEO. He has launched."

Taylor Morrison will be taken private upon closing and delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. Its current management team, including CEO Sheryl Palmer, will remain in place.

The Bet On Housing And Why Berkshire Is Making It

The Taylor Morrison acquisition is Berkshire Hathaway doubling down on a conviction it has held about American housing since 2003, when it acquired Clayton Homes, the manufactured housing company that is now the 12th-largest homebuilder in the United States.

That bet, made when housing was in a different phase of its cycle, has been enormously profitable and has given Berkshire an operational understanding of the homebuilding business that most conglomerates do not have.

Taylor Morrison is a different kind of homebuilder than Clayton. Clayton focuses on manufactured housing, factory-built homes that serve the entry-level and affordable segments of the market. Taylor Morrison builds site-built homes, traditionally constructed homes built on individual lots, targeting move-up buyers and luxury buyers in master-planned communities across 19 markets in 11 states.

The combination of a manufactured housing giant and a site-built luxury builder gives Berkshire a housing platform that spans the market from entry-level to premium.

Abel's statement framing the deal made the long-term strategy explicit: "Over time, we expect to unify our site-built homebuilding operations into a combined platform enabling us to deliver the dream of homeownership to more Americans."

The phrase "unify our site-built homebuilding operations" implies that Taylor Morrison is not the last piece, that Berkshire intends to build a comprehensive housing company that combines manufactured and site-built across a national footprint.

Bill Stone, Glenview Trust CIO and a Berkshire shareholder, described the thesis clearly: "They are betting the housing cycle will turn and that there is pent-up demand." That is the accurate read.

The American housing market has been in a specific kind of distress, not the distress of falling prices but the distress of frozen transactions, where elevated mortgage rates and the lock-in effect of homeowners who refinanced at 3 percent rates have suppressed the normal churn of the market.

Millions of Americans who want to move cannot afford to do so at current mortgage rates. Millions of first-time buyers have been priced out of ownership.

When the Iran War ends and mortgage rates come down, and the trajectory of rates is tied directly to the resolution of that conflict, the pent-up demand that has been building for two-plus years will need somewhere to go. Taylor Morrison builds the homes it can go to.

Greg Abel's First Major Statement As CEO

The Abel dimension of this story is the one that has generated the most discussion in financial circles since the announcement Sunday.

Greg Abel has been Warren Buffett's designated successor for years, a fact that Berkshire disclosed formally, that Buffett reiterated at multiple annual shareholder meetings and that the investing world has been preparing for while simultaneously wondering what kind of dealmaker Abel would prove to be in practice.

Abel became CEO on January 1, 2026. Berkshire entered the year with a cash hoard approaching $400 billion, the accumulation of decades of operating earnings and Buffett's famous reluctance to deploy capital unless the deal was genuinely attractive.

The $8.5 billion Taylor Morrison acquisition is modest by Berkshire's standards given that cash pile, but its significance is not in its size. Its significance is in what it demonstrates about the new CEO's operating style and decision-making speed.

Buffett's comment to Becky Quick, "Greg did that faster than I could done it, smoother than I could have done it, and I never talked to the CEO. He has launched," is both a compliment and a data point.

Abel executed the deal without needing Buffett's involvement in the negotiations. He moved quickly. He moved cleanly.

The chairman of the board of the most closely watched holding company in the world is telling the world that his successor operates independently and effectively.

Taylor Morrison CEO Sheryl Palmer's statement reflected confidence in the specific fit between Berkshire's style and homebuilding's economics: "Berkshire Hathaway's long-term orientation is uniquely well-suited to the multi-year investment cycle of homebuilding, and this combination will allow us to scale the Taylor Morrison platform in ways that would not be possible as a standalone company."

The multi-year investment cycle of homebuilding, where land is acquired, permits are obtained, infrastructure is built, homes are constructed and sold across a timeline that can span years, is exactly the kind of business that Berkshire's permanent capital and long-term orientation is designed to support.

The Broader Consolidation Wave That Provides Context

Berkshire's Taylor Morrison deal does not arrive in isolation. The American homebuilding industry has been in the middle of an extraordinary consolidation wave in 2026, driven by a combination of factors including elevated land costs, supply chain challenges, labor shortages and the specific opportunity that publicly traded homebuilders represent when their stock prices are depressed by the same mortgage rate environment that suppresses sales.

In a remarkable five-week window this spring, four separate American homebuilders were acquired by Japanese companies. Sumitomo Forestry completed a $4.5 billion acquisition of Tri Pointe Homes. Sekisui House acquired Chesmar Homes.

Two additional transactions followed in quick succession. Japanese homebuilding companies have been using their domestic cash reserves to buy American builders that are attractively priced relative to the underlying land and market positions they hold.

The Berkshire deal is the largest acquisition by an American acquirer in this consolidation wave and the one that draws the most attention because of who Berkshire is.

When the company that Warren Buffett built makes a bet on American housing, it has a specific weight that other transactions do not carry, not because Berkshire is infallible, but because its track record of long-term value creation in businesses it understands makes its sector calls worth paying attention to.

What Is Taylor Morrison?

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has been building homes across the American Sun Belt and beyond since its founding, with headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Under Sheryl Palmer's leadership the company has grown into one of the country's six largest homebuilders by closings, completing more than 12,000 homes across 19 markets in 11 states in its most recent fiscal year.

The company's focus on the move-up and luxury segments, buyers who are trading up from starter homes or buying in master-planned communities, means its customer base has higher incomes, higher credit scores and more equity in prior homes than entry-level buyers.

That demographic is somewhat more resilient to mortgage rate sensitivity than first-time buyers and is in a better position to absorb the current rate environment while waiting for conditions to improve.

Palmer will remain as CEO after the acquisition. The management team that built Taylor Morrison into a top-six national homebuilder will continue running it as a Berkshire subsidiary.

Abel made clear that the intent is not to dismantle what Taylor Morrison has built but to give it the balance sheet firepower and long-term orientation that Berkshire's ownership provides.

Taylor Morrison will be taken private when the deal closes. Its shares will stop trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will continue building homes for Americans who are waiting for the housing market to open back up, with Berkshire Hathaway, and Warren Buffett's blessing, behind it.