Was Radovan Vítek’s €52 Million Payment to His Son a Crime?

Czech billionaire Radovan Vítek is the majority stockholder of CPI Property Group, a debt-heavy European real estate conglomerate that borrowed billions from institutional investors while enriching insiders through a maze of dubious transactions.

In 2020, when Vítek’s son Patrick was 22, he, or perhaps his father on his behalf, set up Mountfort Investments, a Luxembourg shell company. Mountfort then set up WXZ1, a Czech shell company. Neither company had employees, operations, or products. Both were paper shells. Both would soon control hundreds of millions of euros in Austrian real estate stock.

Over a year and a half, WXZ1 quietly accumulated an 11 percent stake in Immofinanz, a publicly traded Austrian real estate giant worth roughly €5 billion, with properties spread across Central and Eastern Europe.

The Sale to the Father’s Company

In December 2021, Patrick sold his Immofinanz stock to his father’s publicly traded company, CPI Property Group, a company financed by outside investors.

In the official announcement, CPI described Mountfort as an “investment vehicle” owned by Patrick Vítek, calling the twenty-two-year-old an “independent investor” and the eldest son of founder Radovan Vítek.

Patrick was labeled an “independent investor,” despite the obvious reality that no ordinary twenty-two-year-old quietly assembles a €261 million position in a major European property company through shells.

The statement released by CPI quoted Patrick as if he were a seasoned portfolio manager. He claimed he had spent “many years” quietly investing and had concluded through his own analysis that Immofinanz represented excellent long-term value.

At 22 years old, he was being presented to the market as a self-made financial prodigy rather than the son of a billionaire transferring assets through family-controlled entities.

How the Money Moved

Under the terms of the deal, CPI Property Group acquired more than 14.2 million Immofinanz shares from Patrick through the two shell companies he controlled — Mountfort and WXZ1.

The public company was effectively buying a massive position directly from the founder’s son using investor-backed capital.

Most of the shares — more than fourteen million — were sold at €18.56 apiece, for roughly €261 million.

But a much smaller block, 150,800 shares, sold the same day at €23 per share.

Same buyer. Same seller. Same day. Fourteen million shares sold cheaply. One tiny block sold expensively.

In total, CPI paid about €264.5 million. At market value, the shares would have cost €20 million more. On paper, the son was giving the father a bargain.

Transactions where insiders appear unusually generous deserve a closer look.

Where the Scheme Becomes Visible

Once CPI crossed the 30 percent ownership threshold in Immofinanz, Austrian takeover law automatically kicked in. The company now had to offer to buy shares from every remaining shareholder, and the minimum offer price would be determined by the highest recent price CPI had paid for any Immofinanz stock.

It was a rule intended to prevent unfair insider dealing. Not the average price. The highest.

Which is precisely why the tiny €23 share block suddenly became fascinating.

Why did CPI buy a comparatively tiny 150,800-share block from Patrick at €23 on the same day it was paying him €18.56 for 14 million shares?

The split pricing destroyed the illusion of an arm’s-length deal. No genuine market participant behaves this way. The transaction appeared engineered backward from a legal outcome someone wanted.

Sometime in 2022, CPI quietly paid Patrick another €52 million. CPI claimed it was “required” by Austrian takeover law to raise the price retroactively on the earlier Patrick deal.

The €52 million payment was presented as compliance.

Whose Money Was It?

CPI is not a private family piggy bank. It is a publicly traded company carrying roughly €13 billion in debt owed to banks, bondholders, and institutional lenders who expected the funds to be used to operate a real estate business.

Nearly €8 billion of CPI’s debt was packaged into investment-grade bonds and sold to pension funds, mutual funds, insurers, and university endowments on both sides of the Atlantic. Wall Street banks, including JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup, helped bring the offerings to market.

When CPI transferred another €52 million to Patrick Vítek, part of that money came from retirement accounts and pension funds tied to ordinary investors, including Americans who had never heard of Immofinanz or the Vítek family.

Was It Illegal?

Under American law, the exposure could be substantial. CPI bonds were sold in dollars to U.S. institutional investors through major American banks. If CPI’s financial statements were materially inflated, prosecutors could view the conduct as securities fraud and wire fraud.

American banks underwrote the debt. American institutions purchased it. The jurisdictional hook is obvious.

Prosecutors do not always look at transactions individually. Patterns matter. Repeated insider deals, inflated valuations, related-party transfers, and deceptive disclosures can become the framework for a broad racketeering theory.

RICO cases are built this way. And it falls within the statute of limitations.

European regulators also have authority. CPI trades in Frankfurt. Immofinanz traded in Vienna. Luxembourg, Austria, Germany, and the Czech Republic all have agencies capable of examining the transactions and disclosures related to the deal.

The uncertainty is whether any regulator is willing to challenge a billionaire powerful enough to operate comfortably across half of Europe.

See also:

The Man Who Mined Paper: Inside Radovan Vitek’s Empire of Mirrors

How Radovan Vítek Bought a Yacht With Bondholders’ Money