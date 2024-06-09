Ten Lives Club’s 4th Annual Kickball Tournament





Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group recently held their 4th Annual Kickball Tournament at Lackawanna Legends Baseball Field. At this event, there was a basket raffle, 50/50, beer, hotdogs and goody bags for team participants. The event raised over $2,000 for the cats at Ten Lives Club. Even with the misty rain, the teams had a blast.

The “Pitch Slapped” team won the Kickball tournament. For the fourth year, Ten Lives Club supporters Lynn and Kevin Pagliei graciously gathered the teams, working to make the day another successful event. Lackawanna Youth Diamond Sports (LYDS) program generously allowed Ten Lives Club to use their field. For more information on this event, please contact their Event Coordinator at scaffee@tenlivesclub.com.