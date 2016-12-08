THE ARKELLS

Town Ballroom Fri-Sat Dec 9-10 7pm $26/$31

Multiple Juno Award winners, including 2015 Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year, these Canadian rockers are strong songwriters, excellent musicians and one of the hardest working tour bands around. Their lively upbeat music is enhanced by the unpretentiousness of singer Max Kerman who has a great voice and stage presence without any of the look-at-me-I’m-a-rock-star attitude. A good solid band that should be a great show to see.