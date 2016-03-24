Three Names Proposed For The Buffalo Zoo’s Infant Gorilla

The Buffalo Zoo is inviting people to vote online for one of three names for an infant male gorilla born on Sunday, January 10 to mother, 18-year-old Sydney, and father, 28-year-old Koga.

Sydney, as these pictures reveal, has displayed strong maternal instincts and officials at the zoo report she ‘is taking great care of the troop’s latest addition.”

The Zoo’s gorilla keepers determined that the infant is a boy and narrowed a universe of possible names down to three choices.

The three names the public is invited to vote to choose are:

Kayin (“celebrated child” in the Yoruba language.)

K.J. (Koga Jr.)

Mossaka (a city in the Republic of Congo. Nickname “Mo.”)

To vote visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/zoogorilla, or the Zoo’s Facebook page. The winning name will be announced during their “APEril Zooper” Saturday event on April 2, 2016.

People can see the infant gorilla along with the rest of the troop daily in the Zoo’s gorilla house.