Thu July 13, Parsonfield at Babeville
Dan Smalls Presents Parsonsfield live in the 9th Ward.
Tickets: $12 advance, $15 day of show available at Ticketweb.com, Babeville Box Office (M-F 10a-5p) or charge by phone 866-777-8932.
7pm Doors 8pm Show
Though they call western Massachusetts home, Parsonsfield draws their name from the rural Maine town that’s home to the Great North Sound Society, the farmhouse-turned-recording-studio of Josh Ritter keyboardist/producer Sam Kassirer where they cut their outstanding debut “Poor Old Shine.”
Folk Alley dubbed their songs “the most jubilant and danceable indie roots music this side of the Carolinas.”
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