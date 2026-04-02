Ticketmaster Got Caught Raising Fees At 26 Venues After The Government Banned Hidden Charges

When the Federal Trade Commission’s all-in pricing rule took effect in May 2025, requiring companies to display the full cost of a ticket from the very first step of the checkout process rather than piling on surprise fees at the end, Ticketmaster publicly celebrated.

In a December 2024 press release, Live Nation, Ticketmaster’s parent company, declared it had “led the industry by adopting all-in pricing at all Live Nation venues and festivals.”

In a May 2024 promotional push, it called the all-in pricing rollout an “industry-leading initiative” and claimed it increased completed transactions by 8 percent in its first six months.

Internal documents obtained by The Guardian and reported on March 26 and 27, 2026 tell a different story.

While Ticketmaster eliminated the order processing fees that regulators had targeted, contracts with 26 publicly owned venues across the country show the company simultaneously raised other fees, specifically per-ticket service charges, to recover the revenue it would have lost.

In at least eight venues, contracts were formally amended to reflect the new fee structure. In others, the changes were communicated by email.

The result, according to former FTC officials who reviewed the documents, is that concert-goers at those venues ended up paying as much as before, or in some cases more, with the money simply appearing under a different label.

What Do The Documents Show?

The most direct evidence comes from an email Ticketmaster sent to the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

The message is explicit about the company’s reasoning. After notifying the venue that all-in pricing would eliminate the existing order processing fee, Ticketmaster wrote, “To account for the loss of order processing revenue, we must adjust fees to offset the revenue loss.”

The venue removed its $6 order processing fee. Ticketmaster raised the per-ticket service charge by $2. For a fan buying multiple tickets, the difference in total cost was minimal to nonexistent.

A separate document from the same venue showed base service charges rising by $2 per ticket, with Platinum and VIP buyer fees increasing to 18 percent, changes the communication described as necessary to “maintain revenue parity.”

The phrase revenue parity is doing significant work in that sentence. It means the company’s take remained the same. The fee did not disappear. It was relabeled.

The pattern appeared across the country. Wintrust Arena in Chicago saw ticket fees increase by 2.3 percent.

Florida State University raised fees by 3 percent. In Missouri and Georgia, venues eliminated the processing fee but raised service charges.

In California, where a state law banning hidden mandatory charges had already taken effect in July 2024, Ticketmaster raised fees at multiple venues.

Sacramento saw its per-ticket cut increase by 25 percent, from $3.45 to $4.25. The city of Cerritos received an identical fee increase notice around the same time.

What Have Former Regulators Said?

John Newman, a former economist at the Federal Trade Commission who now teaches at the University of Memphis School of Law, reviewed the internal memos and called them “potentially concerning.”

His assessment was precise. “Ticketmaster may effectively still be charging the fee, just disguising it as something else,” he said. “That type of behavior can run afoul of the FTC rule.”

The FTC rule prohibits not just the display of hidden fees but also misrepresentation of fees to consumers.

A former FTC attorney, Serena Viswanathan, was blunter about the broader implication. Reviewing the documents, she said the regulation was designed specifically to prevent this kind of cost-shifting.

“It really shows that all of these fees are kind of made up,” she said. Her point was that the malleability of the fees, the fact that they can be eliminated from one line item and added to another without any corresponding reduction in actual cost, demonstrates that the amounts were never grounded in anything other than what Ticketmaster could collect.

One venue official quoted in coverage of the documents captured the practical reality plainly: “Since we remain largely hostage to Ticketmaster, they have simply shifted which hand they have in our pockets.”

Ticketmaster’s Response

Ticketmaster did not respond to detailed questions from The Guardian about how many venues raised fees in response to the all-in pricing rules.

The company’s statement addressed the display of prices rather than the underlying fee structure,

“Since May 2025, tickets on Ticketmaster.com have displayed the full price upfront in line with the FTC’s all-in pricing rule. We also provide explanations of fees during the purchase process and maintain a dedicated page with additional information.”

The statement is technically accurate as far as it goes. Prices are now displayed upfront. What the company did not address is whether raising service fees to offset the elimination of order processing fees constitutes the kind of misrepresentation the FTC rule was designed to prevent.

The FTC, for its part, declined to comment on individual company practices, leaving that question formally unresolved.

The Broader Legal Context

This story is not happening in isolation. Ticketmaster and its parent Live Nation are simultaneously facing two separate major legal battles that together represent the most significant regulatory pressure the company has ever faced.

The FTC filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster in September 2025, joined by attorneys general from seven states, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia, alleging the company deceived consumers by concealing mandatory fees until the final checkout screen.

That lawsuit is still active. Live Nation disputed the allegations and cited its compliance with the all-in pricing rule as evidence of good faith. The newly surfaced documents complicate that defense considerably.

Simultaneously, the Department of Justice pursued a separate antitrust case against Live Nation, alleging the company operates an illegal monopoly in the live music industry by using long-term, exclusive contracts with venues to lock out competing ticketing companies.

Live Nation controls roughly 86 percent of ticketing for major concert venues and approximately 78 percent of amphitheater ticketing.

The DOJ reached a tentative settlement with the company in early March 2026, abruptly, just days after the antitrust trial began, drawing immediate criticism from lawmakers who called the deal weak and insufficient.

More than 30 states rejected the settlement and are continuing their own litigation.

The settlement that was reached includes a $280 million civil penalty and requires Live Nation to sell some of its amphitheaters and open its ticketing technology to competing resale platforms.

The fee-shifting story, surfaced while the antitrust trial was beginning, underscores the central argument that states and consumer advocates have been making for years, that Ticketmaster’s dominance over the ticketing market gives it the leverage to absorb regulatory costs in ways that ultimately leave consumers no better off.

When you control 86 percent of major venue ticketing, you do not have to lower your fees. You can simply move them.

Globally, Ticketmaster earned approximately $3 billion in fees on 346 million tickets in its most recent reported period.

The scale means that even a $1 per-ticket increase at a fraction of venues generates substantial revenue. The documents suggest the company understood this arithmetic clearly and acted on it.