Riviera Theatre Thurs May 10th 7pm $41.50/$125

Todd Rundgren is a classic rock songwriter, video pioneer, producer, recording artist and interactive artist. Rundgren has made a lasting impact on both the form and content of popular music with such landmark albums as “The Hermit of Mink Hollow”, “A Wizard” and “A True Star.” Those albums produced hit singles “I Saw The Light”, “Hello It’s Me”, “Can We Still Be Friends” and “Bang The Drum.” Rundgren will be performing hits from latest album “White Knight.” Head to North Tonawanda and see a true classic rock legend.