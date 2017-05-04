WAGNER’S WORLD OF THE RING

Kleinhans Music Hall Sat May 6th 8pm May 7th 2:30pm $35 to $85

Classic Orchestral highlights Das Rheingold, Die Walkure, Siegfried and Gotterdammerung weave this timeless mythological fairy tale into a multimedia extravaganza! Along with narration by Doug Zschiegner and stunning light mapping by Projex, JoAnn Falleta and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra takes you through Wagner’s epic work of love, greed, revenge and jealousy in our world and the realm of the Norse gods. Head to Kleinhans and listen to the compositions of the master whose are known for their complex textures, rich harmonies and orchestrations.