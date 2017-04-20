TOMMY CASTRO & MIKE ZITO

Tralf Music Hall Sun Apr 23rd 8pm $20

Tommy Castro and Mike Zito have a combined eight Blues Music Awards and are two of the most accomplished entertainers on the blues scene today. The two blues stars will be featured in an evening of their favorite songs creating something new and fresh when they their vocal and guitar talents are backed up by Tommy Castro’s band the Painkillers. Castro’s current album “Method To My Madness received four stars in Downbeat Magazine and they call it, “a high water in his career.” The concert is another example of why Western New York’s clubs and venues showcase the crème de la crème of blues’ artists in the country.