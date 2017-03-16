THE TOWN PANTS w/ The Probables

Buffalo Iron Works Fri Mar 17th 9pm $20

The Town Parts have headlined Roots and Celtic Festivals with their own brand of Celtic Roots Rock. There are lots of Celtic folk rock bands out there, but rarely does a band have the combination of passion, energy, animation and spirit that makes for some of the imaginative songwriting you’ll find in the genre. With performances in hundreds of cities and over a dozen countries, The Town Pants have become a consistent audience favorite at Celtic, Folk, World, Irish and even Rock festivals throughout the world. The Probables fuse folk and bluegrass to deliver its deep soul reaching sound for the listener. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!