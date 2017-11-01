TUE NOV 7 – BROOKLYN FUNK BAND TURKUAZ @ Iron Works w/The Suffers

Turkuaz is the 9-piece groove machine funk band out of Brooklyn that seems to be reigniting horn driven power-funk dance music. They incorporate any music that has a good funky beat whether it’s R&B, Afro-pop, psychedelic, whatever it takes to get your booty shaking. This is a sweaty dance party where the music blends seamlessly from one song to the next never losing steam.









The Suffers are bringing a fresh approach to what they have coined ‘Gulf Coast Soul’. The 8-piece ensemble officially released their debut self-titled album last year, surrounded by performances on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel Live



