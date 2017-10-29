WED NOV 1 – GWAR @ Town Ballroom

GWAR is a band firmly planted in absurdity and there is sooo much fun in that. When it comes to intricate and over-the-top stage costumes no one comes close to GWAR, clawed feet, horns, and a ton of mythological armorment and weaponry crowd the stage. Although, the band’s music has always been loud metal-punk there latest album “Blood of the Gods” tips the scale more to the punk side. Be sure to wear white if you go to the show so you can leave splattered in fake blood for everyone to clearly see you were either at a GWAR concert or you just murdered your mean boss.



