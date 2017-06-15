Tues June 20 – FATES WARNING w/Infinite Spectrum

The “beef” is that you don't have to provide photo ID for most jobs. You have to usually produce a social security card, or maybe some proof of citizenship, but getting a job isn't a right protected by the constitution. When my kids enrolled in school, they had to produce their immunization forms. They didn't carry photo ID, as they were 5 years old at the time. Immunization forms are provided for free by your physician. In many places – particularly rural areas – the poor and minorities don't carry photo ID, and obtaining one is a financial burden, and sometimes a geographic one. IDs cost money, first of all. Some states try to get around that by providing free IDs. Even then, in rural areas, it can sometimes be 150 miles between DMVs, so you have to spend time and money just getting to them. The system has worked for so long with so little fraud that it barely registers a blip – a tiny fraction of votes cast. While idiots like Breitbart's army go around committing voter fraud to prove it can be done (hey! I blew up a bridge to prove bridges can get blown up!), it simply isn't a problem whatsoever. The only problem is that Republicans want to disenfranchise the poor and minorities, because that's the only way they can boost their own numbers. It's fundamentally un-American, truly. In New York, has anyone tried to vote as you? Anyone you know? Of course not, because we've developed a reasonably foolproof method of verifying identity by matching signatures. Stop worrying about things that aren't problems.

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