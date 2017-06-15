Thurs June 15 – GAELIC STORM Matching Sweaters Tour

Riviera Theatre Thurs June 15th 7:30pm $25

Gaelic Storm delivers foot-stomping, eclectic mix of tunes that has established them as one of world music’s premier live acts. Their twelfth studio album, “Matching Sweaters” infuses traditional Celtic music with modern influences, updating the genre for a new generation of fans raised on rock, country and folk. These 12 brand new tracks straddle the line between tradition and innovation in the world music format, making “Matching Sweaters” an absolute must-have.