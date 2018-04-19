U.S. Department of Labor Announces $62 Million in Grants to Provide Employment Assistance and Workforce Development Services to Native Americans

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Labor today announced approximately $62 million in grants to provide employment assistance and workforce development services to American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians.

Through these grants, the Department’s Indian and Native American Employment and Training program seeks to assist American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians in obtaining employment and increasing wages through job placement, education, and occupational skills development. To help Native Americans become more competitive in the workforce, the grants will help individuals develop academic, occupational, literacy, and entrepreneurial skills necessary for successful employment – consistent with the values and goals of Native American communities.

“President Trump’s administration is working to ensure that all Americans can access good, family sustaining jobs. These grants will help Native Americans in need develop skills to succeed in the workplace,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta.

The Department expects to fund approximately 176 grants nationally, with funding ranging from $10,000 up to $5.5 million. Approximately $49 million of the $62 million will be for employment and education assistance for adults, and approximately $13 million will be devoted to assisting youth living on or near Indian reservations in Oklahoma, Alaska, and Hawaii.

Eligible recipients include:

Federally recognized Indian tribes;

Tribal organizations, as defined in 25 U.S.C. 450b;

Alaska Native-controlled organizations;

Native Hawaiian-controlled organizations;

Indian-controlled organizations serving Indians;

A consortium of eligible entities which meets the legal requirements for a consortium as described at 20 CFR 684.200(e);

State-recognized tribal organizations as defined in 20 CFR 684.200(g).

The deadline to apply is May 18. Applicants must apply for this grant funding through www.grants.gov.

This information provided by the U.S. Dept. of Labor