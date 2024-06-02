Welcome to Base Camp Event – Hiking, Yoga, Coffee, Local Food & Drinks, Music, Kids Activities
saturday, june 22, 2024
de veaux woods state park
3180 de veaux woods drive east
niagara falls, ny 14305
schedule below
Enjoy the Summer Solstice with a special Power City Eatery Coffee Breakfast & Lunch Pop-ups, Yoga Sessions with Be Ok Studio, Niagara Gorge Hiking Trips with the Niagara Hiking Co., Kids’ Karate Sessions with Presti Karate Centers, and a Tap & Craft Beer Garden with the live music of Zak Ward. Let’s make this new event an annual tradition and celebration of the Niagara Gorge.
Thank you to our sponsors for marking this event possible:
Title Sponsor: The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area
Presenting Sponsors:
Two and Forty
Sheraton Niagara Falls USA
Cornerstone Community CFCU
LiveNF
The Tap & Craft Festival
Events scheduled from 8 am to 4 pm
Schedule your Be OK Studio Session:
Schedule your Niagara Hiking Co. Trip:
Reserve your free Kids’ Karate Session by emailing cheers@tapandcraft.com. Spaces are limited.
Stay up to date via our Eventbrite page HERE.
Full Schedule
Niagara Hiking Co. Gorge Hiking Session One: 7 am – 8:30 am
Pop-Up Coffee & Breakfast by Power City Eatery: 8 am – 11:30 am
Tap & Craft Beer & Wine Tent: 10:30 am – 4 pm
Live Music by Zak Ward: 1 pm – 4 pm
Be OK Studio Yoga Session One: 8:45 am – 9:30 am
Be Ok Studio Yoga Session Two: 9:30 am – 10:15 am
Presti Karate Centers Kids’ Karate Session One: 8:45 am – 9:30 am
Presti Karate Centers Kids’ Karate Session Two: 9:30 am – 10:15 am
Niagara Hiking Co. Gorge Hiking Session Two: 10:30 am – 12 pm
Pop-Up Lunch by Power City Eatery: 12 pm – 2 pm
Niagara Hiking Co. Gorge Hiking Session Three: 12:30 pm – 2 pm
Niagara Hiking Co. Gorge Hiking Session Four: 2:30 pm – 4 pm
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