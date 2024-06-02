Welcome to Base Camp Event – Hiking, Yoga, Coffee, Local Food & Drinks, Music, Kids Activities





saturday, june 22, 2024

de veaux woods state park

3180 de veaux woods drive east

niagara falls, ny 14305

schedule below

Enjoy the Summer Solstice with a special Power City Eatery Coffee Breakfast & Lunch Pop-ups, Yoga Sessions with Be Ok Studio, Niagara Gorge Hiking Trips with the Niagara Hiking Co., Kids’ Karate Sessions with Presti Karate Centers, and a Tap & Craft Beer Garden with the live music of Zak Ward. Let’s make this new event an annual tradition and celebration of the Niagara Gorge.

Thank you to our sponsors for marking this event possible:

Title Sponsor: The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area

Presenting Sponsors:

Two and Forty

Sheraton Niagara Falls USA

Cornerstone Community CFCU

LiveNF

The Tap & Craft Festival

Events scheduled from 8 am to 4 pm

Schedule your Be OK Studio Session:

HERE

Schedule your Niagara Hiking Co. Trip:

HERE

Reserve your free Kids’ Karate Session by emailing cheers@tapandcraft.com. Spaces are limited.

Stay up to date via our Eventbrite page HERE.

Full Schedule

Niagara Hiking Co. Gorge Hiking Session One: 7 am – 8:30 am

Pop-Up Coffee & Breakfast by Power City Eatery: 8 am – 11:30 am

Tap & Craft Beer & Wine Tent: 10:30 am – 4 pm

Live Music by Zak Ward: 1 pm – 4 pm

Be OK Studio Yoga Session One: 8:45 am – 9:30 am

Be Ok Studio Yoga Session Two: 9:30 am – 10:15 am

Presti Karate Centers Kids’ Karate Session One: 8:45 am – 9:30 am

Presti Karate Centers Kids’ Karate Session Two: 9:30 am – 10:15 am

Niagara Hiking Co. Gorge Hiking Session Two: 10:30 am – 12 pm

Pop-Up Lunch by Power City Eatery: 12 pm – 2 pm

Niagara Hiking Co. Gorge Hiking Session Three: 12:30 pm – 2 pm

Niagara Hiking Co. Gorge Hiking Session Four: 2:30 pm – 4 pm