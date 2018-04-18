Over 100 Groups Call on Gov to Lead Nation on Energy Efficiency

NYPIRG’s Earth Day Countdown of Ten Steps New York Must Take to be an Environmental Leader

Step 7: Increase Energy Efficiency Standards for Earth Day

(NY) – From now until Earth Day, NYPIRG is counting down ten steps that New York must take to be a national environmental leader. With climate deniers firmly in control of national policies, it will be up to the states to act.

In recent years, New York has unveiled ambitious environmental programs and actions. But, announcements must be backed up by achievements.

Step 7 is for Governor Cuomo to Make New York the nation’s leader in energy efficiency in his Earth Day announcement.

Today, NYPIRG released a letter on energy efficiency signed by more than 100 organizations urging the Governor to match, if not surpass California and Massachusetts. NY’s ranking on energy efficiency has slipped from 2011 through 2017, falling from 3rd in the nation to 7th. Massachusetts is a national leader. California recently passed legislation to double their efficiency standards, with a goal of 4% energy savings.

In his 2018 State of the State, the Governor announced a plan to create new energy efficiency targets, acknowledging that “much work remains to realize the full potential of energy efficiency for New Yorkers.” He directed New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the Public Service Commission (PSC) to propose new 2025 energy efficiency targets by Earth Day, April 22, 2018.

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy estimates that New York achieved only 1.05 percent annual incremental savings in 2015, as compared to annual incremental savings of 2.91 percent in Rhode Island, 2.74 percent in Massachusetts, 2.01 percent in Vermont, and 1.95 percent in California.

Studies have found energy efficiency to be the most cost-effective way to curb global warming. NYSERDA’s energy efficiency programs return $3 for every $1 invested (not including health benefits or reductions in climate change). Amory Lovins, co-founder of the Rocky Mountain Institute, says energy efficiency is “the largest, cheapest, safest, cleanest, fastest way to provide energy services.”

Ahead of his Earth Day efficiency announcement, the over 100 community, environmental, and religious groups called on Governor Cuomo to commit New York to be the nation’s leader on energy efficiency.

“When it comes to energy efficiency programs, New York must be a national leader, not slipping behind. It’s time for the state to step up.” – Blair Horner, NYPIRG Executive Director

“For Governor Cuomo to be a true climate leader, he must establish ambitious goals to reduce the amount of energy that New York wastes. Cuomo must lead New York to 100 percent renewable power by 2030, and increasing energy efficiency is an important means of getting us there.” – Eric Weltman, Brooklyn-based senior organizer with Food & Water Watch

“Aggressive energy efficiency policies are not only key to mitigating climate change and achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Accord, but also critical in offsetting projected increases in residential energy demand that will result from climate change and extreme temperature shifts.” – Lyna Hinkel, 350NYC

“New York needs strong energy efficiency standards to reflect and achieve a goal of transitioning rapidly to 100% renewable energy. We must become a leader in this area, and set a positive example for other states as well. Energy savings goals for individual utilities should be mandated, and utilities should be required to embrace the principles of the state’s REV program, especially with respect to distributed energy. Building codes should be updated to require zero emissions for new buildings and retrofits for existing buildings. It is also critical that new energy standards do not encourage reliance on natural gas (methane), or conversion to gas boilers; and that new initiatives do not create rate increases for low and middle income communities.” – Edie Kantrowitz, United for Action

“Community Advocates for Sustainable Energy (CASE) is working hard to promote renewable alternatives to fossil fuels, but the first thing we should all be doing is reduce our energy needs and make sure that we use energy as efficiently as possible. NY State should be doing all it can by giving incentives to help in this regard. These measures are necessary to slow our climate warming and save our planet.” – Becky Meier, Community Advocates for Sustainable Energy

“Ramping up energy efficiency measures can redirect billions of dollars—currently spent by New Yorkers on out of state, dirty fossil fuels—into the creation of home-grown energy efficiency jobs in communities across the state. A focus on clean, renewable energy and efficiency measures will protect our families from breathing in dangerous combustion emissions, move us away from the dated, fossil fuel economy that is causing climate change, and can add to the bottom line of every business and household. That’s a win-win for all of us—and we need our leaders to make that happen.” – Bob DiBenedetto, President/Executive Director, HealthyPlanet

“Climate Crisis is a dire emergency now. There is practically no time to save all life and civilization on Earth. We must act now for 100% clean, renewable energy. No sort of delay is sensible. Going without electricity or conserving greatly while transitioning is necessary now. Fossil fuels must be kept in the ground unused and renewable energy developed with lightning speed.” – Daniela Gioseffi, Editor/Director, Earthly Blessings

The Letter to Governor Cuomo:

BY HAND

April 18, 2018

The Honorable Andrew M. Cuomo

Governor of New York State

NYS State Capitol Building

Albany, NY 12224

Dear Governor Cuomo:

We are pleased that you will be making an Earth Day announcement as to what steps New York will take on energy efficiency by 2025.

We urge you to commit New York to be the nation’s leader on energy efficiency. Over the last seven years New York’s ranking has slipped from number 3 to number 7. Neighboring Massachusetts is now the national leader in energy efficiency, though California recently passed legislation to double their efficiency standards, with a goal of 4% energy savings New York should match if not surpass California and Massachusetts.

The most critical action is to mandate energy efficiency savings for individual utilities, which would ramp up over time. It is important that New York adopt clear, short-time timelines (e.g., annual) and benchmarks to guide our progress in meeting such goals.

Utilities need to play a leading role in buying energy saving programs and products. They must be required to embrace the goals of the state’s Reform Energy Vision (REV) program, including supporting the development of renewable distributed energy resources (DER) (i.e., not natural gas).

The state should set aside 40% of energy efficiency investments for climate vulnerable and frontline communities, partnering with those communities in executing energy efficiency initiatives. Additionally, it is critical these targets prioritize equity by incorporating inclusive financing mandates for utilities, prevent rate increases for low- and moderate-income ratepayers, provide good-paying jobs, integrate public accountability measures, address the needs of multi-family housing, incentivize comprehensive in-unit improvements, and preserve housing affordability.

Methane is 80 times more potent short term as a greenhouse gas than carbon. Thus it is critical that our energy efficiency goals do not support the use of natural gas. The Governor’s energy efficiency plan must seriously address heating but should do so by rejecting natural gas in favor of clean renewable energy such as geothermal and heat pumps. While the plan should set aggressive targets for fossil fuel use reductions, efficiency savings must not be achieved (or counted towards goals) by creating incentives for or promoting the conversion of heating oil furnaces to gas fired, or replacing less efficient gas furnaces to more efficient gas furnaces.

The Efficiency Initiative should grow additional opportunities for energy efficiency businesses in New York that currently employ 110,000 New Yorkers. Embracing the creation of sustainable financing mechanisms, the state should monetize the benefits of efficiency; compensate providers for those benefits; and, create a competitive procurement to get the most value for customers.

It should support Pay for Performance, an energy efficiency procurement approach which allows energy efficiency companies to compete for contracts that specify how much energy is expected to be saved, and then pays the price offered by the bidders for energy savings as they occur.

State energy building codes should be updated to require new buildings to have net zero carbon emissions. A mandatory program should be initiated requiring existing buildings to do cost-effective energy building retrofits. Incentives to heat buildings with clean, renewable energy (geothermal, air heat pumps) should be increased and expanded. Existing energy retrofit programs (e.g., Green Jobs Green NY) should be reformed to achieve their stated goals.

The efficiency standards should reflect the goal of moving to 100% clean energy as soon as possible (i.e., much faster than the state’s present goals). It needs to recognize that moving to 100% clean energy will involve electrifying energy uses that cannot otherwise be eliminated (e.g., electric cars and heating), which will likely increase overall electricity production especially in the near term (e.g., beneficial electrification). It should provide maximum credit for additional efficiency gained via beneficial electrification through heat pumps and electric vehicles.

We urge you to take bold action to make New York the national leader on energy efficiency.

Signed,

350NYC

New York City

Advocates for Springfield

Springfield Center

Alliance of New York Family Councils

New York

Aytzim: Ecological Judaism

New York

Bethlehem NY Indivisible

Delmar

Big Reuse

Brooklyn

Bronx Climate Justice North

Bronx

Brooklyn For Peace

Brooklyn

Campaign for Renewable Energy

Ithaca

Carbon Tax Center

New York

Carbon Xprint LLC

New York

Catskill Mountainkeeper

Livingston Manor

Central Park West CSA

New York

Church Women United in New York State

Rochester

Citizens Committee for New York City

New York

Citizens’ Environmental Coalition

Cuddebackville

Citizens For Water

New York City

Coalition Against Nukes

Wainscott

Coalition to Protect New York

Elmira

Community Advocates for Sustainable Energy CASE

Canaan

CUNY Divest

New York City

Damascus Citizens for Sustainability

Narrowsburg

Daughters of Wisdom US Province

Ozone Park

Delmar Farmers’ Market

Delmar

Democracy for New York City

Brooklyn

Dēmos

New York City

Dominican Sisters of Blauvelt

New Rochelle

Dryden Resource Awareness Coalition

Dryden

Earth Eden Sanctuary

North Rose

Eco-Logic, WBAI-FM

New York City

EldersClimateAction

Cohoes

Empire State Consumer Project, Inc.

Rochester

Empire State Indivisible

New York City

Environmental Justice Task Force of the WNY Peace Center

Buffalo

First Reformed Church of Schenectady

Schenectady

Food & Water Watch

Brooklyn

Fossil Free Tompkins

Brooktondale

Franciscan Sisters of the Atonement

Garrison

Full Potential Consulting

Lansing

Gas Free Seneca

Watkins Glen

Greater New York Labor Religion Coalition

New York

Green Education and Legal Fund

Poestenkill

Greene Rural Action Bloc

Athens

Greyrock Farm CSA LLC

Cazenovia

Hazon

New York

HealthyPlanet

Huntington

Hunger Action Network of NYS

Albany

Indian Point Safe Energy Coalition

Cortlandt Manor

Interfaith Peace Network

Buffalo

Long Beach Environmental Advisory Board

Long Beach

Mamaki

New Rochelle

Manhattan Central Medical Society,





local affiliate of the National Medical Association

New York

Metro NY Catholic Climate Movement

New York City

National Jobs for All Coalition

Lynbrook

New Economy Project

New York

New York Heartwoods

Kingston

New York Lawyers for the Public Interest

New York

New York Progressive Action Network Enviro Committee

Athens

North American Climate, Conservation and Environment (NACCE)

Roosevelt

Nuclear Age Peace Foundation

New York

NW Bronx Indivisible

Bronx

NY Buddhist Climate Action Network

New York

NY Statewide Senior Action Council

Albany

NYC Friends of Clearwater

NYC

NYC Grassroots Alliance

New York

NYC H2O

New York City

NYC Safe Energy Campaign

New York City

NYH20

New York City

NYPIRG

New York

Pathway to Paris

New York

People for a Healthy Environment

Corning

People of Albany United for Safe Energy

Albany

People’s Climate Movement

Albany

Plymouth Friends for Clean Water

South Plymouth

Rochester Pachamama Alliance

Rochester

Rochester People’s Climate Coalition

Rochester

Save the Pine Bush

Albany

Sealed

New York

Serpentine Art and Nature Commons, Inc.

Staten Island

Sharon Springs Against Hydrofracking

Sharon Springs

Sierra Club Brooklyn

Brooklyn

Sierra Club Niagara

Buffalo

Sisters of St. Dominic of Blauvelt, New York

Blauvelt

Sludge Stoppers Task Force

Long Beach

Solarize Albany

Bethlehem

Solidarity Committee of te Capital District

Albany

Solstice

Homer

South Asian Fund for Education, Scholarship and Training (SAFEST)

Jamaica

Stone Quarry House

Ithaca

Stop NY Fracked Gas Pipeline

Canaan

Stop the Algonquin Pipeline Expansion (SAPE)

North Salem

Surfrider Foundation NYC

New York

Surfrider Foundation, Eastern Long Island Chapter

East Hampton

Sustainable Tompkins

Ithaca

The YEARS Project

New York City

Tompkins County Climate Protection Initiative

Ithaca

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Catskills

Kingston

United for Action

Brooklyn

Upper Green Side.

New York

Weather Medic Inc.

North Tonawanda

WESPAC Foundation, Inc.

White Plains

Western New York Environmental Alliance

Buffalo

Western NY Drilling Defense

Buffalo

Western NY Peace Center, Inc.

Buffalo

WNY Peace Center, Environmental Justice Task Force

Buffalo

Women’s Caucus for Art

New York City