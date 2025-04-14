In a pivotal moment on Day 9 of the OneTaste federal trial, defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean took aim at the government’s portrayal of coercion and psychological manipulation by leading witness Max Pixley through a tightly controlled and revealing cross-examination.
On Tuesday May 13, day seven of the federal show trial U.S. v. Cherwitz and Daedone , the prosecution wheeled out another former OneTaste member to accuse the defendants of manipulation and abuse. But this time, the government’s witness brought more than just her grievances—she brought her own crimi
On the stand wrapping up on Monday, May 12 was Chris Hubbard—former OneTaste staffer, community member, and now, government witness number two. His testimony, like the government’s case, raised more questions than it answered.
Day five of the US v. Cherwitz and Daedone trial featured a striking conclusion to the government’s first witness testimony, with Rebecca Halpern admitting under cross-examination that she “actually [doesn’t] regret” her time at OneTaste – an admission that stands in stark contrast to the prosecutio
Friday morning, May 8 we are live from the courthouse at the Eastern District of New York, where defense attorney Celia Cohen concluded her cross-examination of the government’s first witness, Rebecca Halpern. Cohen continued her cross-examination from yesterday where she reminded the witness of the