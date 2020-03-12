On the BOARDS • Week of March 12 – March 18 – What’s Playing on BUFFALO THEATER Stages

OPENING

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, play by Simon Stephens, based on the novel by Mark Haddon, presented by All For One Theatre Productions, directed by David Oliver. Mar 12-29, Thu at 7:30, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

THE DANCE ON WIDOWS ROW, play by Samm-Art Williams directed by Paulette D. Harris, starring Renita Shadwick, Sandra Gilliam, Debbi Davis, Al Garrison, Chalma Warmley, Leon Copeland Jr., Linda Barr. Mar 13-Apr 5, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 4. Paul Robeson Theatre at the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave. (884-2013). http://www.aaccbuffalo.org

LADY WINDERMERE’S FAN, comedy by Oscar Wilde presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Gary Gaffney, starring Sarah Fratello, Brian Tabak, Lori Panero, Dawn Marcolini Newton, Chuck Slisz, John Parascak. Mar 13-29, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3, plus Mar 28 at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 550 Ellicott Creek Rd., Tonawanda (260-2319). http://www.niagaratheatre.com

THE OUTSIDERS, play by Christopher Sergel, based on the book by S.E. Hinton, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Chris Kelly. Mar 14-Apr 5, Sat & Sun at 2 (no performance Mar 15). Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884.4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

ONGOING

BUS STOP, play by William Inge presented by Aurora Players, directed by Michael Breen, starring Isabella Ruof, Catherine Burkhart, Victor Morales, Kit Kuebler, Les Bailey, Steve Jakiel, Marc Ruffino, Eddie Eberth. Through Mar 22, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2:30 The Roycroft Pavilion, in Hamlin Park. South Grove St., East Aurora (687-6727). www.auroraplayers.org

ECLIPSED, play by Danai Gurira presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Ebony Pace, starring Janae Leonard, Shawnell Tillery, Davida Tolbert. Through Mar 28, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (462-5549). www.subversivetheatre.org

HAND TO GOD, comedy by Robert Askins, directed by John Hurley, starring Dan Urtz, Jenn Stafford, John Kreuzer, Henry Farleo, Maura Coseglia. Through Mar 29, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 456 Main St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

INDECENT, play with music by Paula Vogel presented in collaboration with The Jewish Repertory Theatre directed by Kristen Tripp Kelley, starring Jordan Levin, Arin Lee Dandes, Adam Yellen, Aleks Malejs, Matt Witten, Debbie Pappas Sham, Peter Palmisano, Saul Elkin, Joseph Donohue, Maggie Zindle, Megan Callahan, Benjamin Levitt. Through Mar 29, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, play by Manuel Puig directed by Victoria Perez, starring Rolando Gomez, Rick Lattimer. Through Mar 28, Thu-Sat at 8. New Phoenix Theatre, 95 Johnson Park (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

THE ONION GAME, black comedy by Bryan Delaney, presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Greg Natale, starring Stan Klimecko, Kelly Meg Brennan, Ray Boucher, David Lundy, Louie Visone, Ava Schara. Through Mar 29, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

CLOSING

HELLO, DOLLY!, touring production of the Broadway musical presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino, starring Carolee Carmello. Through Mar 15, Wed-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

OTHELLO, tragedy by William Shakespeare presented by Casting Hall Productions, directed by Jennifer Toohey. Through Mar 14, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2. Flexible Theatre, Savage Theater and Communication Building at Buffalo State College (878-3005).

SCOTCH AND MADNESS, world premiere of a play by Tatiana Gelfand and Paul Jensen, directed by Gelfand, starring Timothy Goehrig Jamie Nablo, James Cichocki, Daniel Greer, Betsy Bittar, Nicolas Lama, Kathleen Rooney, Jaimee Harmon, Eddie Bratek. Through Mar 14, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES, drag parody by David Cerda presented by Alleyway Theatre, directed by Todd Warfield. Mar 12-15, Thu-Sat at 8, Sun at 7. Beginning Mar 22, Sun at 7, open run. Alleyway Cabaret, 672 Main St. (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

THE WOMEN, staged reading of the play by Clare Booth Luce presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Daniel Lendzian. Mar 21 at 7:30. The Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons, 3200 Elmwood Ave. (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

UPCOMING

BUFFALO QUICKIES, 29th annual one-act play festival, directed by Joyce Stilson & Robyn Horn, starring Kate Olena, Sandra Roberts, Matthew Rittler, David C. Mitchell, Smirna Mercedes, Michael Starzynski. Mar 26-Apr 11, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

THREE TALL WOMEN, play by Edward Albee resented by Second Generation Theatre, directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Barbara Link Larou, Lisa Ludwig, Anna Krempholtz. Mar Mar 20 – Apr 5, Thu at 7:30, Fri & 8 Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Shea’s Smith Theatre, 658 Main St. (508-7480). http://www.secondgenerationtheatre.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

