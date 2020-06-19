NEW MUSIC: British prog rockers The Pineapple Thief release new song/video “DEMONS”

The Pineapple Thief announced their new album, Versions Of The Truth, out on September 4th . The band shared their new track ‘Demons’ and accompanying video, the first to be taken from the upcoming album.
“The lyrics really speak for themselves,” said frontman Bruce Soord. “It’s a very simple sentiment, but actually one that was quite difficult to sing when it came to it. I’d like to think writing songs like this would prove to be cathartic, but in reality those demons just don’t go away and it’s really a case of learning to live with them.”
DEMONS LYRICS
It was only supposed to be a short-term thing
But the further we got the deeper we dug in
Now I let it crawl deep under my skin
Yeah, it was only supposed to be a short-term thing
Cause I’ve got demons
Yeah, you should know
They put them in me
And I will not let them go
Yeah, I’ve got demons
It was only supposed to be a short-term thing
Just a matter of time before it all caved in
Cause I’ve got demons
Yeah, you should know
You put them in me
And I will not let them go
Yeah, I’ve got demons
Yeah, you should know
You put them in me
And I will not let them go
Yeah, I’ve got demons
Well, I’ve got demons
Yeah, you should know
You put them in me
I guess I knew this all along
I heard you
Yeah, I’ve got demons
Yeah, I’ve got demons
Yeah, I’ve got demons
Yeah, I’ve got demons
Yeah, I’ve got demons
Add Comment