NEW MUSIC: British prog rockers The Pineapple Thief release new song/video “DEMONS”

The Pineapple Thief announced their new album, Versions Of The Truth, out on September 4th . The band shared their new track ‘Demons’ and accompanying video, the first to be taken from the upcoming album.

“The lyrics really speak for themselves,” said frontman Bruce Soord. “It’s a very simple sentiment, but actually one that was quite difficult to sing when it came to it. I’d like to think writing songs like this would prove to be cathartic, but in reality those demons just don’t go away and it’s really a case of learning to live with them.”



DEMONS LYRICS

It was only supposed to be a short-term thing

But the further we got the deeper we dug in

Now I let it crawl deep under my skin

Yeah, it was only supposed to be a short-term thing

Cause I’ve got demons

Yeah, you should know

They put them in me

And I will not let them go

Yeah, I’ve got demons

It was only supposed to be a short-term thing

Just a matter of time before it all caved in

Cause I’ve got demons

Yeah, you should know

You put them in me

And I will not let them go

Yeah, I’ve got demons

Yeah, you should know

You put them in me

And I will not let them go

Yeah, I’ve got demons

Well, I’ve got demons

Yeah, you should know

You put them in me

I guess I knew this all along

I heard you

Yeah, I’ve got demons

Yeah, I’ve got demons

Yeah, I’ve got demons

Yeah, I’ve got demons

Yeah, I’ve got demons

