Enjoy Great Food, Fun, and History at the Queen Elizabeth Stakes Day

The infamous Queen Elizabeth Stakes Day, which is part of the Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival, typically takes place in April each year. For anyone who enjoys horseracing and a great day out, it is the place to be. You can expect a hearty mix of adrenaline-charged racing, mouth-watering food, a decent dose of history, and plenty of fun. Here is what you need to know.

What is the Queen Elizabeth Stakes Day?

Queen Elizabeth stakes day is one of the longest-standing sporting events hosted in Australia. Believe it or not, the event is over 150 years old, with the original taking place in 1851 when it was referred to as the ‘Queen’s Plate’. The day is essentially a prominent event within the championships racing series and forms a part of the Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival. The Carnival is also known for the Doncaster Mile and Golden Slipper racing events.

Queen Elizabeth Stakes Day is a weight-for-age event that welcomes horses that are at least three years of age and that have been trained in endurance.

What to eat

Aside from watching the stunning horses go up against each other, and soaking up the excitement of the day, the Queen Elizabeth Stakes is also a must for foodies. The best way in which to describe the food and drink on offer at this esteemed horseracing event in Australia is ‘street food chic’.

Over the past few years, the Stakes has become a popular choice for Sydney’s best food trucks, providing patrons with a chance to sample something less traditional but still with a gourmet edge. Some notable names that frequent the grounds on this racing day include G-Dup Burgers, Al Capone, Philly Cheesesteak, Waffle Popz, Caminito, and Greek Street.

Along with a host of extraordinarily satisfying gastronomic treats, the Queen Elizabeth Stakes is also where you will find the region’s finest sparkling wine, cocktails, and craft beer. It is especially well-known for its frozen cocktail bar. Even though the event takes place during autumn, the Australian weather is still known to be quite warm throughout this time. A deliciously refreshing frozen cocktail is sure to hit the spot, especially after watching a particularly heart-thumping race.

How to bet on the racing

Most people who attend Queen Elizabeth Stakes Day are there purely as spectators, but there is also ample opportunity to get in on the action and place a bet or two. The best part is that you don’t even have to be there in person to place a bet. Simply visit a reputable betting website, such as unibet.com/au, and you can quickly make things interesting.

Remember to read up on the rules and to get your hands on some up to date racing guides to ensure that you make the most of your bets!

Now that you know what Queen Elizabeth Stakes Day is all about, it is time to book your tickets. You are assured a memorable day and can practically guarantee that you will be back again for more!

