Brendan Fraser Will Wave The Green Flag At The Indy 500 In His Hometown

Brendan Fraser is coming home. The Academy Award-winning actor was announced Friday May 15, 2026 as the honorary starter for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500, the man who will stand atop the flag stand and wave the green flag to send 33 cars roaring into Turn 1 at the speedway where the world’s greatest race has been held since 1911.

Fraser was born in Indianapolis. He has not lived there since childhood. He is going back on May 24 for the biggest sporting event in the state’s history, and the timing of the announcement is not a coincidence.

Five days after waving that green flag, his new film opens in theaters nationwide.

Pressure, in which Fraser plays General Dwight D. Eisenhower during the 72 hours before the D-Day invasion, premieres May 29, 2026. The film has nationwide sneak peek screenings scheduled throughout Memorial Day weekend.

The Indianapolis 500 is held on Memorial Day weekend. Eisenhower commanded the liberation of Western Europe. The Indy 500 annually honors military service.

The symmetry of this particular honorary starter announcement is, to put it plainly, perfect.

“Brendan stars in a movie about one of the most pivotal moments in World War II,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “His presence atop the flag stand is fitting as we honor the service and sacrifice of our military heroes on Memorial Day Weekend and prepare for another iconic edition of the world’s greatest race. Brendan was also born in the Circle City, and we’re incredibly excited to give him a warm Hoosier welcome as he returns for ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.'”

Who Is Brendan Fraser?

Brendan Fraser was born in Indianapolis and raised in Europe and Canada, the son of a family that moved frequently during his childhood, giving him an early exposure to different cultures and languages that would eventually inform the specific kind of charismatic, physically capable, warm-hearted leading man he became in Hollywood.

He began attending theater at 12 years old when the family was living in London.

He attended high school at Upper Canada College in Toronto. He earned a BFA in acting from the Actor’s Conservatory at Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle.

He arrived in Hollywood and found his audience in the late 1990s in a way that is genuinely difficult to explain to anyone who was not watching movies during that decade. George of the Jungle in 1997.

The Mummy in 1999. The Mummy Returns in 2001. The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in 2008.

A series of films that were not prestige cinema by any reasonable definition but that built a connection with audiences, particularly young audiences, that was based on something real.

A movie star who seemed to be having genuine fun making movies that were designed to give audiences genuine fun watching them. There was nothing cynical about it.

Then, in the mid-2000s, Fraser effectively disappeared from the films that had made him famous.

He continued working, smaller projects, supporting roles, television, but the presence at the center of major studio films went away.

The explanations that eventually emerged publicly included a deeply personal account he gave to GQ in 2018, in which he described sexual misconduct by Philip Berk, a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, in 2003, and the professional consequences he believed followed from reporting it.

The account was devastating and the industry’s response to it, including Berk’s eventual expulsion from the HFPA, was belated.

What followed the 2018 account became known as the Brenaissance, a sustained audience campaign to bring Fraser back into prominent films, driven partly by social media but more fundamentally by an audience that had never stopped loving him and wanted the industry to know it.

Darren Aronofsky put him at the center of The Whale, a 2022 film about a reclusive English teacher with severe obesity attempting to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

The performance was extraordinary. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave him the Best Actor Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards in March 2023.

The man who was born in Indianapolis, who made The Mummy in 1999, who disappeared for fifteen years, who came back and won an Oscar, that is the man standing on the flag stand at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 24.

The Film That Makes The Timing Everything

Pressure opens in theaters on May 29, 2026, five days after the Indianapolis 500.

Directed by Anthony Maras and distributed by Focus Features, it stars Fraser as General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Andrew Scott as Captain James Stagg, the RAF meteorologist who served as Eisenhower’s chief weather forecaster in the days before the D-Day landings at Normandy on June 6, 1944.

The 72 hours before D-Day are the focus of the film. The specific decision that those 72 hours contained, whether to launch the largest seaborne invasion in human history in weather conditions that could make the whole thing catastrophic, or to delay and risk losing the element of surprise and the narrow window of favorable tides, was one of the most consequential judgment calls any military commander has ever faced.

Eisenhower made it. The Allies landed. The war turned. The rest of the 20th century unfolded from that decision made in an English farmhouse in the predawn hours of June 5, 1944.

Fraser plays the man who made that call. Andrew Scott, most recently known for his Emmy-winning work in Ripley, plays the man who told Eisenhower what the weather was going to do and what that meant for the invasion timeline.

The dynamic between the Supreme Allied Commander who bears ultimate responsibility and the meteorologist whose forecast is the only thing standing between Eisenhower and the unknown is the engine of the film.

Memorial Day weekend, when the Indianapolis 500 is held, when the Pressure sneak peek screenings are scheduled, when Brendan Fraser will be standing on a flag stand above the yard of bricks, is specifically the holiday that commemorates the American military dead.

Eisenhower, who went on to serve two terms as the 34th President of the United States, remains one of the most significant military figures in American history.

The alignment between the film Fraser is promoting, the holiday the race honors, and the homecoming the announcement celebrates is not accidental.

The Greatest Spectacle In Racing

The Indianapolis 500 has been called the Greatest Spectacle in Racing since at least the mid-20th century and the description has never fully lost its accuracy.

The race draws approximately 275,000 spectators to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway each year, an attendance figure that makes it the largest single-day sporting event on the American calendar and one of the largest in the world.

The 2026 race already has a full sell-out of its approximately 275,000 reserved seats.

The honorary starter is the person who waves the green flag from the flag stand positioned above the yard of bricks, the section of original brick surface preserved at the start-finish line where the rest of the track has been repaved in asphalt.

The flag drop does not start any timing mechanism. It does not control the pace car.

It is a ceremonial gesture that signals the beginning of 500 miles of racing to the 275,000 people in the grandstands, the drivers in their cars and the millions watching on television.

But ceremonial gestures at the Indianapolis 500 carry weight that ceremonial gestures at other sporting events do not. The race has been run since 1911.

Its traditions, the milk in victory lane, the yard of bricks, “Back Home Again in Indiana,” “Gentlemen, start your engines,” have accumulated across 110 runnings into something that feels closer to ritual than to sports entertainment.

Being the person who waves the green flag is a recognition that comes with specific meaning.

Previous honorary starters have included film stars, military heroes, astronauts, former drivers and political figures. Fraser joins that company on May 24.

Coverage of the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge begins at 10 AM Eastern on FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX One, and on INDYCAR Radio. Pressure opens in theaters May 29.

The Boy Who Was Born In Indianapolis

Fraser has described his upbringing in the way people describe upbringings that gave them breadth rather than depth in any single place, born in Indianapolis, raised in Europe and Canada, formed by movement and exposure rather than by rootedness.

The Circle City was his birthplace but not his home for most of the years that shaped him.

Coming back to wave the green flag at the race that Indianapolis is most famous for, to stand above the yard of bricks of the track where Indianapolis has been watching cars race since before the First World War, is the kind of homecoming that a person who was born somewhere but did not grow up there understands differently than other homecomings.

The roots are deeper than the memories are specific. Boles called it “a warm Hoosier welcome.”

The city that produced Brendan Fraser before it knew what it had produced gets him back for a weekend when he is an Academy Award winner playing Eisenhower and waving a green flag, and that is an unusually complete arc for a hometown story.