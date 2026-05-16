Sherri Papini Netflix Movie Is Out And The Real Story Gets Even Stranger

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini began streaming on Netflix on Friday May 15, 2026, a fictionalized account of the case that gripped the country when a California mother disappeared while jogging in November 2016, turned up 22 days later chained and branded on a highway median, and told authorities she had been kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women who held her captive and tortured her.

The real story was considerably darker than that. Sherri Papini had not been kidnapped.

She had been staying voluntarily with an ex-boyfriend in his Costa Mesa cabin while her husband and the FBI launched a nationwide search for her. She pleaded guilty in 2022. She went to prison. She got out early.

And now, in a 2025 Investigation Discovery docuseries called Caught in the Lie, she says the kidnapping was real.

The Netflix film, starring Jaime King as Sherri and directed by Marta Borowski, arrives in the middle of a new chapter in a case that has never stopped producing new developments.

Here is everything you need to know about the film, the true story and where Sherri Papini actually is today.

What Is The New Netflix Show About?

When Sherri Papini disappears on her daily jog, police launch a nationwide search. Her family is overjoyed when she is found alive and wandering the highway three weeks later, but they do not realize how long the road to justice will actually be.

As Sherri heals from her various injuries, including allegedly being branded, detectives begin to investigate her claims that two women kidnapped and assaulted her.

Over four years, the inconsistencies in her ever-changing story cause investigators to wonder if the entire incident was a staged hoax.

The film was originally a Lifetime movie produced in 2023 and has now moved to Netflix where it becomes accessible to a significantly wider audience.

Jaime King plays Sherri with a cast that includes Matt Hamilton as Keith Papini, Lossen Chambers, Andy Thompson, Arpad Balogh and Josh Collins.

The film runs approximately 90 minutes and covers the investigation arc from Sherri’s disappearance through the discovery that her story was fabricated.

She claimed to have been taken by two Hispanic women and held chained to a bed, forced to use a litter box, and branded after she tried to escape.

But after months of being unable to find any evidence supporting her account, police discovered that Sherri had not been kidnapped at all, she had spent the three weeks with her ex-boyfriend at his home in Costa Mesa, California.

The True Story The Film Is Based On

Sherri Louise Graeff-Papini disappeared on November 2, 2016, reportedly while out jogging a mile from her home in Redding, California. She was 34 years old at the time.

She reappeared three weeks later on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, having been reportedly freed by her captors that morning, found still wearing restraints on the side of County Road 17 near Interstate 5 in Yolo County, about 150 miles south of where she disappeared.

According to Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko, Papini told investigators she was held by two masked Hispanic women who kept their faces hidden during the entire captivity.

She was branded on her right shoulder. Her husband Keith reported at the time that she had her nose broken, her hair cut off and weighed only 87 pounds when she was found.

The story captivated the country. The FBI got involved. Investigators spent years chasing leads for two Hispanic women who did not exist.

Papini was found with both male and female DNA on her, neither of which matched her nor her husband.

The FBI ran the samples through its DNA database and found no matches initially. In March 2022, it was reported that DNA found on her clothing matched that of an ex-boyfriend, James Reyes, who confirmed that Papini had stayed with him at his residence in Southern California during the time she was allegedly kidnapped.

On March 3, 2022, Sherri Papini was arrested by the FBI, accused of lying to federal agents and faking her kidnapping to spend time with her ex-boyfriend, away from her husband and family.

In April 2022, six weeks after her arrest, Papini pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court in Sacramento to one count of making false statements and one count of mail fraud. She admitted to orchestrating the hoax.

In September 2022, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay approximately $310,000 in restitution.

She had also received more than $30,000 from the California Victim Compensation Board between 2017 and 2021, money intended for actual crime victims.

The racial dimension of the case drew specific and lasting criticism. Thomas Saenz, the president and general counsel of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said she relied on harmful stereotypes about the Latino community and counted on law enforcement doing the same.

The New Bombshell Claim That Changes The Conversation

In the 2025 Investigation Discovery docuseries Caught in the Lie, Papini recanted her previous confession, alleging that her ex-boyfriend James Reyes abducted her after she attempted to end their affair.

She claimed the physical injuries she sustained were inflicted without her consent.

“The injuries that occurred, the bites on my thigh, the footprint on my back, the brand, the melting of my skin, I am telling you there was no consent,” Papini said in the docuseries.

Reyes’s account, shared with investigators during the original case, directly contradicted that version of events.

He told investigators that Sherri had asked him to cause her visible injuries in order to make the staged kidnapping more believable. Reyes has never been charged with a crime.

The docuseries also explored Papini’s claimed history of childhood trauma, which she says influenced her behavior during the investigation and her relationship with Reyes.

Her mother appeared in the docuseries to support her daughter’s account of early experiences with abuse.

The claims in the docuseries have not resulted in any new charges or legal actions. The guilty plea that Papini entered in 2022 remains in the public record regardless of what she says in 2025 documentary appearances.

Where Is Sherri Papini Today?

In August 2023, Papini was released early from the Federal Correctional Institution Victorville. She served only 11 months of her 18-month sentence.

She was placed in community confinement and released from a halfway house in Sacramento County in late September 2023, eight months earlier than originally scheduled.

As of June 2025, Papini has paid less than $10,000 of the $148,866 she owes to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office alone. Debts to the FBI and the Social Security Administration also remain largely unpaid. She remains on supervised release into 2026.

The personal consequences of the case have been substantial. Keith and Sherri’s marriage was dissolved in May 2023, the same day Keith filed for full custody of their two children.

Sherri is allowed monthly one-hour visits with her kids, supervised by a judge-appointed agency. As of January 2026, a child custody trial was still ongoing in which Sherri was seeking increased visitation and reunification with one of their children.

During a supervised visit with her children in early 2024, Papini told them she had pivoted toward a new career. “Mommy is an author now. She’s writing two books. I work lots of hours to write chapter books. So when I tell you I’m working remotely, that means I’m at home writing chapters on my laptop,” she said during the monitored session.

She remains on supervised release. The Netflix film begins the story over again for anyone who missed it the first time.

Why The Case Still Has People Talking

The Sherri Papini case has generated a Lifetime film, a Netflix streaming deal, a Hulu documentary in 2024 called Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini featuring Keith Papini’s perspective, the Investigation Discovery docuseries in 2025 and now a fresh wave of national attention as Netflix introduces the story to its global subscriber base.

The case sits at the intersection of several cultural conversations that have not gone away.

The way Papini’s fabricated account relied on racial stereotypes about Hispanic women remains one of the most discussed elements, the deliberate construction of a false narrative that used existing biases as a tool.

The question of what combination of factors could lead a young mother with two children to stage her own kidnapping, collect victim compensation funds for years and maintain the lie through multiple FBI interviews continues to generate genuine psychological and sociological interest.

The 2025 docuseries recantation added another layer, a convicted woman who pleaded guilty now saying the kidnapping was real, in a format that gives her a sympathetic platform to present a version of events that contradicts the court record she agreed to.

The Netflix film presents the case as it was established in court, a staged hoax, uncovered through DNA evidence, that wasted enormous law enforcement resources and caused specific harm to the Latino community through the racial stereotypes deployed in its construction.

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini is now streaming on Netflix. It premiered May 15, 2026.