All Buffalo & Erie County Public Library buildings are open to the public!

Here is what you need to know about visiting a library and using online resources:
- Please visit the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System website for updates on open hours at: https://www.buffalolib.org/
hours/otd.php or call your library directly for details.
- ALL staff and patrons (over the age of two) are required to wear a facial covering when in the library.
- ALL libraries are following social distancing protocols inside our buildings with limited seating and floor markers demonstrating 6’ distances in spaces where patrons may gather.
- For the safety of everyone, returned materials (books, DVDs, CDs, etc.) are being placed in quarantine for a minimum of 96 hours before placement on library shelves. You may see returned items remaining on your library card account. For the safety of our staff, discharge of returned materials will occur following quarantine. No overdue fines will be accrued during the quarantine period if the items are returned before, or on, their due date.
- Our libraries are following strict cleaning and disinfecting guidelines as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
- Protective shields have been placed at customer service stations and patrons have access to hand sanitizer and tissues.
- All libraries have free WiFi and public computers.
- We offer a huge selection of eBooks and eAudiobooks. Follow this link for downloading details: https://www.buffalolib.org/
books-movies-music/download- instructions.
- You can download and stream music 24/7 that you can keep forever from our website at: https://buffalolib.
freegalmusic.com/home.
- Online resources and databases are available through the Library’s website www.BuffaloLib.org. Some resources will require that you enter your library card number and others will also require you to enter a PIN. If you have forgotten your PIN, you may reset the number using the “My Account” feature on the Library’s website or using this link http://www.BuffaloLib.org/
account.
- “Holds/requests” services are available through your online “My Account.” You can place a hold on library materials, including new materials and/or those with a waiting list. Hold fees vary depending upon the material type (book vs. DVD) and adult vs. child.
- There are dozens and dozens of virtual programs being presented by libraries such as storytimes, cookbook clubs, origami making, book discussion groups, health and wellness talks, genealogy programs, LEGO creations, family art, and a lot more. You can find them on Facebook, YouTube and/or Twitter pages. Check out more details here: https://buffalolib.libcal.com/
calendar/events/?cid=12898&t= d&d=0000-00- 00&cal=12898&inc=0.
- Here is a list of library locations: https://www.buffalolib.org/
locations-and-hours and library hours: https://www.buffalolib.org/ hours/otd.php.
- Need to ask the Library a question? Call: 716-858-8900 Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. or call your local library directly. Email questions to: askus@buffalolib.org.
Add Comment