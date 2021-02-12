NEW MUSIC: Montana mountain band Satsang release album title track music video “ALL. RIGHT. NOW.”

On the heels of American Songwriter’s premiere of the title track, the Montana-based quartet Satsang has announced their extraordinary new album All. Right. Now., out June 4th via SideOneDummy Records. Written and recorded during an extended hiatus from the road, the new album finds frontman Drew McManus reconnecting with his midwestern roots and exploring a whole new palette of sounds, drawing on classic country and modern Americana. The performances are broad and spacious, reflecting the wide-open fields and soaring mountains that surrounded the band while they were recording. The result is a lush, organic collection fueled by acoustic guitars, fiddle, and pedal steel; a warm, inviting record that hints at everything from Uncle Tupelo and The Jayhawks to Gregory Alan Isakov and The Head and the Heart.

