How to Get Way More Instagram Followers with 15 Easy Tactics

Gone are the days when you could brag about having a few hundred followers on Instagram. Today, if you want to be successful on the second most-downloaded free app in the Apple Store you need to develop a successful brand building strategy.

It may sound like you have to put in a lot of work, but if you follow these 15 easy tactics, you can get way more Instagram followers with minimal effort!

1. Set goals and objectives

The first step in developing a solid Instagram strategy is setting up goals. Determine what you want to achieve through your activity on IG. It could be any of these objectives:

Build brand awareness

Increase visibility for your company

Direct more traffic to your website

Improve social proof

Attract more potential customers

Drive sales

2. Decide who makes up your target audience

Now that you know what you wish to obtain from your Insta profile, you should define who the users that you want to address are. Depending on your niche, you may discover that you already have a substantial audience out there. Knowing who you are talking to helps you create an online persona and pick out a specific voice for your brand. It enables you to build a solid basis for your long-term strategy.

3. Create a consistent brand

Next, you need to make your profile appealing enough for Instagram users to follow it. People have a knack for consistency, symmetry, and relevance. You need to ensure that there is a perfect harmony between:

Your brand’s name

Your logo

Your Instagram profile picture

Your bio description

The colors scheme of your photos

4. Post high-quality content

The key ingredient to attract followers to your Instagram account frequently is to post high-quality content every single time. You can never lower the bar on the standards of quality that you impose for your profile. If you accustom your admirers with premium content every time you post something new, they will be more likely to share your account with their friends.

5. Use relevant hashtags

Hashtags may seem like random sequences of words that you add to your posts. If you look at them like that, you will never get the full range of benefits that they have to offer.

You should use relevant hashtags to your activity, niche, and industry. People in your target audience have to find them easily. Look for those tags that best relate to your products and services to ensure that potential followers discover your profile quickly.

6. Tag your location

Since we’re at the hashtags discussion, we cannot omit the importance of the geo-location tag. Mentioning your physical location or at least the town where you operate from helps you reach out to potential followers in your area.

This simple trick should help you attract more admirers, more potential buyers and eventually to drive sales better. It works especially well if you promote a brand that has a physical shop or working location.

7. Get more followers quickly

8. Engage with your followers

Getting more followers should work in the long run. However, it doesn’t mean that you should stop engaging with the admirers that you have attracted so far.

There are over 1 billion people that visit Instagram every month. You cannot attract them all to follow your profile, and you surely couldn’t interact even with 10% of them. However, you should try your best to answer as many comments as you get from them. Like back their posts and engage in constructive discussions to maintain their long-term loyalty.

9. Team up with influencers

A good way of getting more followers for your Instagram profile is to collaborate with more influencing accounts in your niche. Look for those profiles that are successful and have large audiences.

Ask them to do a joint campaign of posts in which you advertise each other’s products and services. This way, you can reach out to potential followers from your niches that are not yet in your following list.

10. Reach out to famous brands

You can get way more followers that are relevant to your activity when you reach out to famous brands in your industry. Look for world-renowned accounts in your niche, and maintain consistent engagement with their followers.

Leave impressions on the posts of major brands. Comment on them or even feature their products in your Instagram Stories. If at one point they mention your profile, you can expect an avalanche of new followers.

11. Work with social media experts

12. Schedule your posts

Use Instagram Analytics Tools to determine when are your followers most likely to log in and see your posts. Next, use this information to define a posting schedule that will have your posts land at the top of their feeds every time they open the app.

13. Run contests

Ask your current followers to share your posts on their profiles as part of a giveaway contest. Reward one of them with a free product or service from your list. This easy tactic should bring more attention to your Instagram account.

14. Share your IG profile on other social media

Do not rely only on Instagram to build followers. Make sure that you engage the attention of social media users from other platforms. Use redirecting links to your Instagram profile every time you make a new post on Facebook, Twitter or Snapchat.

15. Ask your followers to tag their friends

Lastly, ask your followers to comment on your posts by tagging some of their friends that can relate to your photos or videos. This way, you can attract the attention of people who are not yet aware of your Instagram profile.