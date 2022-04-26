Why Video Games Combine Different Forms of Art 

For a long time, video games have simply been considered to be a form of junk food for the brain. For this reason, very little has been thought of them in terms of the artistic merit that they provide. However, this is an attitude that is showing gradual signs of changing in the modern world, and there are plenty of reasons why this is the case. So, let’s look at the different forms of art that are combined in video games.

Storytelling

First and foremost, video games are there to tell a story. This is even the case in some of the simplest games on the market, but the most complicated are the ones that have created entire worlds that are just waiting to be explored. These games now have teams of writers working on them, and they also give the user control over where the story is heading, which is something that simply cannot be said about other forms of art that are out there.

Visual Arts

What video games are known for is being a visual medium, and there is no doubt that different artistic areas are combined here-everything from illustration to animation. Of course, this is an area that has evolved and changed in a great way over the years, and you can trace the progress that has been made from the early forms of video games to the incredible forms of artistic expression that are available today.

Music

Next up on the list, there is the music out there on video games. Sometimes, games will use tracks that are already out there in the public domain, but it is also common that video game developers are going to have their own scores created for the games themselves. In fact, video game songs remain some of the most memorable in history. If you think back to the old classic arcade games, it sometimes takes just a few notes to take people right back to their childhood.

Creativity

Sometimes, creativity is there to be seen in its purest form. After all, the vision needed to create the game in the first place is something that is very human. Even when you think back to the games that have been around for a long time, such as blackjack, which you can find on the best AU online casino sites, there is no doubt that this initial burst of creativity was needed to form it and make up all of the rules. Creativity is all too easy to see on the big role-playing games that are out there, and some of the most creative minds in the modern world are now working on video games.

As you can see from this list of ways above, there is no doubt that different forms of art are combined in a big way in video games, and this is a trend that is not set to change at any point in the near or far future.