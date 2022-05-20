 Defining Safety for Casino Websites 

Throughout the US, online casinos have suddenly become a big deal. Millions of Americans are playing in them every day – some do it for fun, whilst others see it as an outlet for competition. However, all players have something in common: they want to be safe whilst gambling.

Safety is a huge topic in the online casino world. If a particular website doesn’t have security measures in place, it’s usually a dealbreaker for most people. Instead, they’ll switch to another casino – it’s that simple.

What Makes a Safe Casino Website?

Luckily, this guide has everything you need to know about what makes a safe casino website. Read carefully, as each detail is important!

‘HTTPS’ in the address bar

Firstly, a safe online casino will have ‘HTTPS’ in the address bar.

This means the website is encrypted, so any activities you do over the website are safe and secure. Essentially, it makes it much more difficult for any sensitive information of yours to get leaked or stolen.

So, if you’re looking for an online casino website, always make sure it has ‘HTTPS’ in the address bar. If it doesn’t, then this is a strong indicator that the website isn’t safe and can’t be trusted.

Make sense? Great. Let’s move on to the next indicator.

Customer service

Customer service is very important when it comes to the safety of an online casino website.

Just like with any other gaming website, occasional problems can occur, from gameplay crashes to issues with withdrawing money. When these problems occur, they must get solved quickly and efficiently – and this is only possible through excellent customer service.

An online casino should offer customer service via:

Email

SMS

Live Chat

Social Media

Telephone (although this is less common)

Offering a variety of customer service options keeps players safe, secure, and in the loop.

Different deposit methods

Moving on, deposit methods are also a key security feature that can’t go unmissed.

Ideally, a casino site should offer players a handful of deposit (and withdrawal) options, including:

Debit card

Credit card

PayPal

In 2022, this is an expectation that online casinos need to meet, as it’s become an industry standard.

Licensing

Licensing – it’s an integral part of the gambling world.

If a casino site doesn’t have official licensing, then you need to avoid it! This is because it is operating illegally.

Instead, you must only use casino sites that are officially licensed. To find out whether they are or not, you can usually scroll to the bottom of the homepage to see if there is a gambling commission logo. If there is, you’re good to go!

Professional card dealers

Over recent years, many online casinos have started to incorporate ‘interactive’ elements into their games.

For example, you can now play video poker, which involves interacting with a live card dealer via video camera.

This is usually a lot of fun – but only when card dealers are professional. If they aren’t, it means you aren’t safe as a player.

Therefore, you must only play interactive live versions of casino games if the dealers have excellent reviews.