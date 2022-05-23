WNED-WBFO 31st Anniversary Artie Awards Celebrate Performances from 2021-2022 Season

The nominees for the 2021-2022 Artie Awards, which will recognize the work of the 2021-2022 theater season, were announced this morning during a Facebook Live event by Anthony Chase and Curtis Lovell of Ujima Theater Company. The 31st Artie Award (formerly the ARTVOICE Aretie Awards) winners will be announced at a red carpet-style event on Monday, June 6, at 8 pm at Shea’s 710 Theatre. The nominees for each of the 21 award categories are:
· OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
o American Son, Ujima Theatre Company
o Constellations, Second Generation Theatre
o Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, All For One Productions
o Photograph 51, Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY
o Tribes, Road Less Traveled Productions
· OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY
o The Children, New Phoenix Theatre and Red Thread
o Puffs, O’Connell & Company
o Speed of Dark, American Repertory Theatre of WNY
Little Women…Now, Road Less Traveled Productions
o Tribes, Road Less Traveled Productions
· OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
o All Is Calm, MusicalFare
o Beauty and the Beast, Theatre of Youth
o From Honky Tonk to Protest, D’Youville’s Kavinoky Theatre
o The Other Josh Cohen, MusicalFare
o Songs for a New World, Second Generation Theatre
· OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL
o All Is Calm, MusicalFare
o From Honky Tonk to Protest, D’Youville’s Kavinoky Theatre
o Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Lancaster Opera House
o The Other Josh Cohen, MusicalFare
o Songs for a New World, Second Generation Theatre
· OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
o Susan Drozd, All Is Calm
o Lynne Kurdziel Formato, From Honky Tonk to Protest
o Fran Landis, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
o Lisa Ludwig, Beauty and the Beast
o Neal Radice, Working
· OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
o Josephine Hogan, Waiting for Godot
o Robyn Horn, Berserker
o Katie Mallinson, Photograph 51
o David Oliver, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
o Michael Wachowiak, Constellations
· OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
o Joey Bucheker, Damn Yankees
o Bobby Cooke, Beauty and the Beast
o John Fredo, American Rhapsody
o Carlos Jones, Camelot
o Lynne Kurdziel Formato, From Honky Tonk to Protest
· OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
o Brian Brown, Songs for a New World
o Steve Copps, Beauty and the Beast
o Joseph Donohue III, The Other Josh Cohen
o Darryl Semira, Camelot
o Zak Ward, The Other Josh Cohen
· OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
o James Cichocki, Looped
o Samuel Fesmire, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
o Christopher Guilmet, American Son
o Nicholas Lama, Puffs
o Vincenzo L. McNeill, Speed of Dark
· OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
o Genevieve Ellis, Beauty and the Beast
o Gabriella McKinley, Camelot
o Loraine O’Donnell, From Honky Tonk to Protest
o Michele Marie Roberts, Songs for a New World
o Aimee Walker, Damn Yankees
· OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
o Kristin Bentley, Constellations
o Eileen Dugan, The Children
o Kristen Tripp Kelley, Photograph 51
o Julie Kittsley, Looped
o Karen Saxon, Stew
· EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY
o Donna Hoke, Little Women…Now
o Mark Humphrey, Speed of Dark
o James Marzo, Something Wicked
o Loraine O’Donnell, From Honky Tonk to Protest
· OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
o Paul Bostaph, Waiting for Godot
o Dyan Burlingame, All Is Calm
o Lynne Koscielniak, Tribes
o Collin Ranney, Berserker
o Chris Wilson, The Children
· OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
o Vivian Del Bello, Stage Kiss
o Kari Drozd, All Is Calm
o Dixon Reynolds, Waiting for Godot
o Ken Shaw, Beauty and the Beast
o Todd Warfield, The Golden Girls
· OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
o Christopher Ash, projection design, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
o Eric Burlingame, sound design, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
o Chris Cavanagh, light and sound, Constellations
o Brian Milbrand, video design, From Honky Tonk to Protest
o Emma Schimminger, Berserker
· OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
o Michael Galante, Damn Yankees
o Robert Insana, The Other Josh Cohen
o Jack Kreuzer, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
o Josh Wilde, Beauty and the Beast
· OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY
o Kevin Craig, Stage Kiss
o Elliott Fox, Looped
o Nathaniel Higgins, Puffs
o David Marciniak, Tribes
o Ben Michael Moran, Waiting for Godot
· OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
o Anna Fernandez, A Chorus Line
o Katy Miner, Damn Yankees
o Colleen Pine, Damn Yankees
o Annette Daniels Taylor, From Honky Tonk to Protest
o Davida Evette Tolbert, American Rhapsody
· OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
o Kelly Copps, Berserker
o Diane DiBernardo, Pride and Prejudice
o Sarah Kow-Falcone, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time
o Candice Kogut, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time
o Melinda Capeles, Tribes
· OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE
o Heather Fangsrud, Anton in Show Business
o David Lundy, Woman in Black
o Michael Starzynski, Buffalo Quickies
o Michael Wachowiak, Golden Girls
o Dave Wysocki, Puffs
· BLOSSOM COHAN AWARD
o Tracie Lane, Stage Kiss
o Dave Wantuck, Tribes
· KATHARINE CORNELL AWARD
o Dewayne Barrett, director, A Chorus Line
o Heather Gervasi, Little Women … Now
o Tanika Holmes, actor, American Son
o Aaron Mays, director, American Son
o Dwayne Stephenson, American Rhapsody
· CAREER ACHIEVEMENT
o Tom Loughlin
The Artie Awards is an opportunity to recognize Western New York’s theater arts, as well as, raise funds for the HIV/AIDS & Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC. Over the years, through contributions from theatre audiences and proceeds from red ribbon sales, the Arties have raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities.
