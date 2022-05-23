Facebook photo from past Buffalo Artie Award Red Carpet
WNED-WBFO 31st Anniversary Artie Awards Celebrate Performances from 2021-2022 Season

May 23, 2022
jamiemoses288

The nominees for the 2021-2022 Artie Awards, which will recognize the work of the 2021-2022 theater season, were announced this morning during a Facebook Live event by Anthony Chase and Curtis Lovell of Ujima Theater Company. The 31st Artie Award (formerly the ARTVOICE Aretie Awards) winners will be announced at a red carpet-style event on Monday, June 6, at 8 pm at Shea’s 710 Theatre. The nominees for each of the 21 award categories are:

·        OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

o   American Son, Ujima Theatre Company

o   Constellations, Second Generation Theatre

o   Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, All For One Productions

o   Photograph 51, Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY

o   Tribes, Road Less Traveled Productions

·        OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

o   The Children, New Phoenix Theatre and Red Thread

o   Puffs, O’Connell & Company

o   Speed of Dark, American Repertory Theatre of WNY
Little Women…Now, Road Less Traveled Productions

o   Tribes, Road Less Traveled Productions

·        OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

o   All Is Calm, MusicalFare

o   Beauty and the Beast, Theatre of Youth

o   From Honky Tonk to Protest, D’Youville’s Kavinoky Theatre

o   The Other Josh Cohen, MusicalFare

o   Songs for a New World, Second Generation Theatre

·        OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

o   All Is Calm, MusicalFare

o   From Honky Tonk to Protest, D’Youville’s Kavinoky Theatre

o   Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Lancaster Opera House

o   The Other Josh Cohen, MusicalFare

o   Songs for a New World, Second Generation Theatre

·        OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

o   Susan Drozd, All Is Calm

o   Lynne Kurdziel Formato, From Honky Tonk to Protest

o   Fran Landis, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

o   Lisa Ludwig, Beauty and the Beast

o   Neal Radice, Working

·        OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

o   Josephine Hogan, Waiting for Godot

o   Robyn Horn, Berserker

o   Katie Mallinson, Photograph 51

o   David Oliver, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

o   Michael Wachowiak, Constellations

·        OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

o   Joey Bucheker, Damn Yankees

o   Bobby Cooke, Beauty and the Beast

o   John Fredo, American Rhapsody

o   Carlos Jones, Camelot

o   Lynne Kurdziel Formato, From Honky Tonk to Protest

·        OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

o   Brian Brown, Songs for a New World

o   Steve Copps, Beauty and the Beast

o   Joseph Donohue III, The Other Josh Cohen

o   Darryl Semira, Camelot

o   Zak Ward, The Other Josh Cohen

·        OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

o   James Cichocki, Looped

o   Samuel Fesmire, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

o   Christopher Guilmet, American Son

o   Nicholas Lama, Puffs

o   Vincenzo L. McNeill, Speed of Dark

·        OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

o   Genevieve Ellis, Beauty and the Beast

o   Gabriella McKinley, Camelot

o   Loraine O’Donnell, From Honky Tonk to Protest

o   Michele Marie Roberts, Songs for a New World

o   Aimee Walker, Damn Yankees

·        OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

o   Kristin Bentley, Constellations

o   Eileen Dugan, The Children

o   Kristen Tripp Kelley, Photograph 51

o   Julie Kittsley, Looped

o   Karen Saxon, Stew

·        EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

o   Donna Hoke, Little Women…Now

o   Mark Humphrey, Speed of Dark

o   James Marzo, Something Wicked

o   Loraine O’Donnell, From Honky Tonk to Protest

·        OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

o   Paul Bostaph, Waiting for Godot

o   Dyan Burlingame, All Is Calm

o   Lynne Koscielniak, Tribes

o   Collin Ranney, Berserker

o   Chris Wilson, The Children

·        OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

o   Vivian Del Bello, Stage Kiss

o   Kari Drozd, All Is Calm

o   Dixon Reynolds, Waiting for Godot

o   Ken Shaw, Beauty and the Beast

o   Todd Warfield, The Golden Girls

·        OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

o   Christopher Ash, projection design, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

o   Eric Burlingame, sound design, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

o   Chris Cavanagh, light and sound, Constellations

o   Brian Milbrand, video design, From Honky Tonk to Protest

o   Emma Schimminger, Berserker

·        OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

o   Michael Galante, Damn Yankees

o   Robert Insana, The Other Josh Cohen

o   Jack Kreuzer, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

o   Josh Wilde, Beauty and the Beast

·        OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

o   Kevin Craig, Stage Kiss

o   Elliott Fox, Looped

o   Nathaniel Higgins, Puffs

o   David Marciniak, Tribes

o   Ben Michael Moran, Waiting for Godot

·        OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

o   Anna Fernandez, A Chorus Line

o   Katy Miner, Damn Yankees

o   Colleen Pine, Damn Yankees

o   Annette Daniels Taylor, From Honky Tonk to Protest

o   Davida Evette Tolbert, American Rhapsody

·        OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

o   Kelly Copps, Berserker

o   Diane DiBernardo, Pride and Prejudice

o   Sarah Kow-Falcone, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time

o   Candice Kogut, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time

o   Melinda Capeles, Tribes

·        OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE

o   Heather Fangsrud, Anton in Show Business

o   David Lundy, Woman in Black

o   Michael Starzynski, Buffalo Quickies

o   Michael Wachowiak, Golden Girls

o   Dave Wysocki, Puffs

·        BLOSSOM COHAN AWARD

o   Tracie Lane, Stage Kiss

o   Dave Wantuck, Tribes

·        KATHARINE CORNELL AWARD

o   Dewayne Barrett, director, A Chorus Line

o   Heather Gervasi, Little Women … Now

o   Tanika Holmes, actor, American Son

o   Aaron Mays, director, American Son

o   Dwayne Stephenson, American Rhapsody

·        CAREER ACHIEVEMENT

o   Tom Loughlin

The Artie Awards is an opportunity to recognize Western New York’s theater arts, as well as, raise funds for the HIV/AIDS & Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC. Over the years, through contributions from theatre audiences and proceeds from red ribbon sales, the Arties have raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities.

