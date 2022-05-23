WNED-WBFO 31st Anniversary Artie Awards Celebrate Performances from 2021-2022 Season

The nominees for the 2021-2022 Artie Awards, which will recognize the work of the 2021-2022 theater season, were announced this morning during a Facebook Live event by Anthony Chase and Curtis Lovell of Ujima Theater Company. The 31st Artie Award (formerly the ARTVOICE Aretie Awards) winners will be announced at a red carpet-style event on Monday, June 6, at 8 pm at Shea’s 710 Theatre. The nominees for each of the 21 award categories are:

· OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

o American Son, Ujima Theatre Company

o Constellations, Second Generation Theatre

o Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, All For One Productions

o Photograph 51, Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY

o Tribes, Road Less Traveled Productions

· OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

o The Children, New Phoenix Theatre and Red Thread

o Puffs, O’Connell & Company

o Speed of Dark, American Repertory Theatre of WNY

Little Women…Now, Road Less Traveled Productions

o Tribes, Road Less Traveled Productions

· OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

o All Is Calm, MusicalFare

o Beauty and the Beast, Theatre of Youth

o From Honky Tonk to Protest, D’Youville’s Kavinoky Theatre

o The Other Josh Cohen, MusicalFare

o Songs for a New World, Second Generation Theatre

· OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

o All Is Calm, MusicalFare

o From Honky Tonk to Protest, D’Youville’s Kavinoky Theatre

o Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Lancaster Opera House

o The Other Josh Cohen, MusicalFare

o Songs for a New World, Second Generation Theatre

· OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

o Susan Drozd, All Is Calm

o Lynne Kurdziel Formato, From Honky Tonk to Protest

o Fran Landis, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

o Lisa Ludwig, Beauty and the Beast

o Neal Radice, Working

· OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

o Josephine Hogan, Waiting for Godot

o Robyn Horn, Berserker

o Katie Mallinson, Photograph 51

o David Oliver, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

o Michael Wachowiak, Constellations

· OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

o Joey Bucheker, Damn Yankees

o Bobby Cooke, Beauty and the Beast

o John Fredo, American Rhapsody

o Carlos Jones, Camelot

o Lynne Kurdziel Formato, From Honky Tonk to Protest

· OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

o Brian Brown, Songs for a New World

o Steve Copps, Beauty and the Beast

o Joseph Donohue III, The Other Josh Cohen

o Darryl Semira, Camelot

o Zak Ward, The Other Josh Cohen

· OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

o James Cichocki, Looped

o Samuel Fesmire, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

o Christopher Guilmet, American Son

o Nicholas Lama, Puffs

o Vincenzo L. McNeill, Speed of Dark

· OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

o Genevieve Ellis, Beauty and the Beast

o Gabriella McKinley, Camelot

o Loraine O’Donnell, From Honky Tonk to Protest

o Michele Marie Roberts, Songs for a New World

o Aimee Walker, Damn Yankees

· OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

o Kristin Bentley, Constellations

o Eileen Dugan, The Children

o Kristen Tripp Kelley, Photograph 51

o Julie Kittsley, Looped

o Karen Saxon, Stew

· EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

o Donna Hoke, Little Women…Now

o Mark Humphrey, Speed of Dark

o James Marzo, Something Wicked

o Loraine O’Donnell, From Honky Tonk to Protest

· OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

o Paul Bostaph, Waiting for Godot

o Dyan Burlingame, All Is Calm

o Lynne Koscielniak, Tribes

o Collin Ranney, Berserker

o Chris Wilson, The Children

· OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

o Vivian Del Bello, Stage Kiss

o Kari Drozd, All Is Calm

o Dixon Reynolds, Waiting for Godot

o Ken Shaw, Beauty and the Beast

o Todd Warfield, The Golden Girls

· OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

o Christopher Ash, projection design, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

o Eric Burlingame, sound design, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

o Chris Cavanagh, light and sound, Constellations

o Brian Milbrand, video design, From Honky Tonk to Protest

o Emma Schimminger, Berserker

· OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

o Michael Galante, Damn Yankees

o Robert Insana, The Other Josh Cohen

o Jack Kreuzer, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

o Josh Wilde, Beauty and the Beast

· OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

o Kevin Craig, Stage Kiss

o Elliott Fox, Looped

o Nathaniel Higgins, Puffs

o David Marciniak, Tribes

o Ben Michael Moran, Waiting for Godot

· OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

o Anna Fernandez, A Chorus Line

o Katy Miner, Damn Yankees

o Colleen Pine, Damn Yankees

o Annette Daniels Taylor, From Honky Tonk to Protest

o Davida Evette Tolbert, American Rhapsody

· OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

o Kelly Copps, Berserker

o Diane DiBernardo, Pride and Prejudice

o Sarah Kow-Falcone, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time

o Candice Kogut, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time

o Melinda Capeles, Tribes

· OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE

o Heather Fangsrud, Anton in Show Business

o David Lundy, Woman in Black

o Michael Starzynski, Buffalo Quickies

o Michael Wachowiak, Golden Girls

o Dave Wysocki, Puffs

· BLOSSOM COHAN AWARD

o Tracie Lane, Stage Kiss

o Dave Wantuck, Tribes

· KATHARINE CORNELL AWARD

o Dewayne Barrett, director, A Chorus Line

o Heather Gervasi, Little Women … Now

o Tanika Holmes, actor, American Son

o Aaron Mays, director, American Son

o Dwayne Stephenson, American Rhapsody

· CAREER ACHIEVEMENT

o Tom Loughlin

The Artie Awards is an opportunity to recognize Western New York’s theater arts, as well as, raise funds for the HIV/AIDS & Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC. Over the years, through contributions from theatre audiences and proceeds from red ribbon sales, the Arties have raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities.